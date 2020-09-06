Talk about making a statement in your season opener.
Ryan Winger won the Linn-Mar Invitational in 15:51, leading a pack of six straight Dubuque Hempstead boys runners to take the top six places in powering the Iowa Class 4A top-ranked Mustangs to a dominating performance on Saturday in Marion, Iowa.
Not a bad start to the season.
Hempstead won the six-team meet over Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids schools Kennedy, Washington, Jefferson and Xavier. Following top-ranked Winger was Mason Suarez as runner-up for Hempstead in 16:32, with Owen Maloney in third (16:39.4), Derek Leicht in fourth (16:39.5), Marcus Leitzen in fifth (16:45.4) and Josh Davis in sixth (16:45.8).
The Hempstead girls finished runner-up in the team standings, led by second-place Keelee Leitzen in 18:57. Brooke O’Brien took fourth in 19:11 and Julia Gehl was ninth in 20:37.
Rams runner-up — At Pleasant Valley, Iowa: Lily Schmidt finished third in 19:38, Izzy Gorton took sixth in 20:24 and Kaitlyn Miller was 13th in 21:14 as the Dubuque Senior girls placed runner-up to Johnston at the nine-team Spartan Invitational.
The Ram boys finished ninth, led by Connor Kilgore’s 15th-place run of 17:27.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 3, Iowa City High 2 — At Iowa City: Corinne Meier was a beast with 30 kills, 23 digs, three blocks and two ace serves, and Morgan Hawkins added 61 assists, four blocks and two aces as the Class 4A No. 9-ranked Mustangs won a five-set battle with the Little Hawks, 16-25, 31-29, 24-26, 25-17, 15-12.
Becca Lockwood chipped in 12 kills, while Ashley Glennon had 10 kills and 25 digs for the Mustangs (6-0-1).
Senior champs at Solon — At Solon, Iowa: Dubuque Senior improved to 7-3 with a 4-0 clean sweep to win the Solon tournament, beating Cedar Rapids Kennedy (19-25, 25-14, 15-11), Cedar Rapids Washington (25-13, 25-14), Linn-Mar (25-21, 25-20) and the host Spartans (16-25, 25-18, 15-10).
Brooke Healey fronted the Rams with 20 kills, and Emma Link added 43 digs. Katelyn Egan added 25 assists.
Bobcats go 4-0 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Class 4A No. 2-ranked Western Dubuque (8-2) went unbeaten at the Shirley Ryan Invitational, capping their day with an impressive 21-14, 21-6 win over Dubuque Wahlert.
Mohawks get in win column — At Monticello, Iowa: Bellevue Marquette secured a 21-16, 16-14 win over Central Elkader as part of a 1-3 day at the Midland tournament, earning its first win of the season. Ellie O’Brien powered the Mohawks (1-6) with 28 kills, 26 digs and eight ace serves.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Clarke 8, Northwestern (Minn.) 1 — At Clarke: Lucas Bordini scored a hat trick and Jake Persenico added two more goals as the Pride rolled to victory in their season opener.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Clarke 5, Northwestern (Minn.) 0 — At Clarke: Reese Castanon and Jamie Albertson scored two goals apiece, Brynlee Ward pitched a shutout at goalkeeper, and the Pride won their opener.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Spartans split — At Farber Courts: Patient Jabbah won at No. 2 singles and Kyrah Jernigan triumphed at No. 3 as the University of Dubuque rolled past Grand View, 8-1. The Spartans were stopped by Wartburg, 9-0.