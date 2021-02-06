It’s been a little while.
With Friday night’s 51-37 win over Dubuque Wahlert, the Dubuque Senior girls basketball team earned its first outright city championship since the 2012-13 season.
The Rams, led by 14 points from Olivia Baxter and 13 points from Elly Haber — all in the second half — improved to 10-5 overall with their fifth straight win.
“I thought our girls did a great job of handling their pressure in the second half, Senior coach Jared Deutsch said. “We knew coming in that we needed to take care of the ball and not give them any free points, and I was happy with how the girls responded to their press. It’s something we work on a lot in practice, and I had full trust in them.”
The Rams trailed by one heading into the second quarter of the Mississippi Valley Conference contest before taking a 22-18 lead at the half, thanks to 10 first-half points from Baxter.
“Our girls were able to get the ball in to Olivia and she was able to take advantage early on,” Deutsch said. “In the second half they started doubling her so we had to look at other ways to score.”
Baxter also played a key role in the Rams’ defensive attack, with five blocked shots on the night.
“Our defense is powered through Olivia,” Deutsch said. “Tonight all five of our defenders on the floor played so well off one another and we held a good team to less than 40 points.”
The Rams used a 9-2 run in the third quarter while holding the Golden Eagles (9-6) to just two field goals to take a 32-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
“Our defense did a great job of limiting them to just one shot,” Haber said. “It was important for us to stay composed on offense and get good shots. They had started double teaming Olivia so that left our guards open to shoot or dribble drive.”
A pair of free throws from Wahlert’s Mary Kate King cut the Rams’ lead to seven with 4:53 remaining, but Haber responded with a 3-pointer on the other end. The sophomore guard went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line in the final minutes for Senior.
“Free throws were huge for us tonight, and I am confident being the one that’s getting sent to the line,” Haber said. “We all wanted this city championship so bad and I knew how important every free throw was going to be tonight.”
Added Deutsch: “The first time we played Wahlert she missed the front end of a couple one-and-ones and I told her to stay confident in herself. We want the ball in her hands. She missed her first one tonight, but that was it. I’m so proud of her.”
The Eagles could not get any closer than within eight points during the final stretch. They were led by Emma Donovan and King with 11 points each. Allie Kutsch added nine points.
“We have a mix of girls this year and they have come together as a team,” Deutsch said. “They are clicking at the right time, and we are all excited to see what can happen here in the next couple weeks.”