The state championship dreams came to a crushing end.
But for six area wrestlers, the quest to stand on the medal podium at the first officially sanctioned Iowa girls state wrestling tournament is still very much alive.
Western Dubuque’s Josie Jecklin (155 pounds) and Bellevue’s Adessa Leibfried (125) each advanced to the state quarterfinals on Thursday’s first-day of the tournament at Xtream Arena in Coralville, and Dubuque Senior’s Hannah Reel (115), Dubuque Wahlert’s Ava McDermott (120), Western Dubuque’s Sharidan Engelken (190) and Dubuque Hempstead’s Katelyn Brokus (235) also advanced to the second day, one win short of securing a top-eight finish.
Jecklin, a four-year state competitor seeking her second medal, pinned Denison-Schleswig’s Claire Miller in 1 minute and 14 seconds in the first round before earning a 7-0 decision over Fort Dodge’s Maddie Pulis in the second round.
Undefeated and fifth-seeded Nicole Olson of Missouri Valley pinned Jecklin in 4:48 in the quarterfinals.
Jecklin, who was seeded fourth and is now 25-5, will wrestle Friday morning and would clinch a top-eight finish with a win.
Leibfried pinned Spencer’s Kyiah Logan in 3:26 in her first-round match before sticking West Fork’s Autumn Stonecypher in 3:08 in the second. She was pinned in 29 seconds by Ridge View’s third-seeded Tatum Shepherd in the quarterfinals.
Leibfried, the No. 6 seed, is now 30-6.
Reel (23-13), a four-time state participant and two-time medalist, pinned Treynor’s Adalyn Minahan in her opening match before falling to Anamosa’s Adison Musser in 5:25. She bounced back in her consolation second-round match with a pin of Bettendorf’s Lauren Rogalla in 2:30, then secured her ticket to the second day with a 7-3 decision over Osage’s Maddie Swenson.
McDermott (24-8) pinned LeMars’ Bailey Brady in 1:19 in the first round before getting pinned by North Scott’s Khylie Wainwright in 2:31 in the second round. She rebounded with pins over Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Susan Elderbaum (0:54) and MFL/Mar-Mac’s Kadence Pape (2:34).
Engelken (30-8) won by fall in three of her matches, including a 54-second pin of Mason City’s Taryn Boehmer in the consolation third round. She was pinned by East Buchanan’s Alyson Krum in 1:23 in the second round. She also pinned Underwood’s Kalen Westerfield (0:50) and WACO’s Grace Fort (1:34).
Brokus (21-7) lost a tough 2-1 decision in her first-round match against WACO’s Bralyyn Wagler, but won her next three to reach Day 2. She pinned Louisa-Muscatine’s Molly Bramble in the consolation first round before pinning Iowa Falls-Alden’s Abigail Lang (3:47). She won a 4-2 decision over DeWitt Central’s Averyia Binion in the consolation third round.
Hempstead’s Paige Howieson (155) and Lydia Hefel (190), Senior’s Kenedy Stolk (110) and Jolee Strohmeyer (145), Wahlert’s Avery Schmidt (170), Western Dubuque’s Kiya Steger (145), Bellevue’s Ryanne Dunn (140), Cascade’s Halana Reed (235) and West Delaware’s Anna O’Rear (120) were eliminated in the consolation first round.
Hempstead’s Ayla Osterkamp (135), Western Dubuque’s Grace Murphy (100), Cascade’s Leah Schwenker (155) and Baleigh Martin (170), and West Delaware’s Kylee Shoop (130) were eliminated in the consolation second round.
Western Dubuque’s Adriana Shepherd (235) bowed out in the consolation third round.
