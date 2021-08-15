Casey Bryant saw this kind of offensive fireworks coming four years ago, when Sawyer Nauman made an immediate impact as a freshman on the Western Dubuque baseball team.
It just took a two-year detour before it resurfaced again.
Nauman absolutely terrorized the Mississippi Valley Conference, one of the toughest Class 4A baseball leagues in Iowa, this summer en route to finishing among the top 11 in the state, regardless of class, in an amazing seven offensive categories. The unanimous selection for the MVC’s Mississippi Division player of the year award and a consensus first-team all-state selection, he has been selected the Telegraph Herald’s Baseball Player of the Year.
“Sawyer didn’t do anything different from what I’ve seen the last four years, so I’m not the least bit surprised by the season he had for us this summer,” said Bryant, who recently completed his 22nd season as the Bobcats’ head coach. “Unfortunately, no one else in the state got to see it because last season we got screwed with COVID and the year before he had a broken hand, and hand injuries are a very big deal for a hitter.
“But, when a guy hits .368 and drives in 34 runs as a freshman against the kind of competition we play on a night-in, night-out basis, you know he’s a spectacular player. No. I’m not at all surprised by what he did this year.”
Nauman added 19 doubles and a home run in his rookie campaign, but the hand injury limited him to only nine hits in 44 at-bats as a sophomore. The right-handed hitting first baseman batted a robust .390 with 16 RBIs last summer, but the Bobcats played a limited schedule and he had only 41 at-bats.
This summer, he finished third in the state, regardless of class, with a .686 on-base percentage, tied for third with 12 home runs, finished fourth with a 1.140 slugging percentage and tied for sixth with 57 RBIs. His 19 doubles tied for sixth in the state, his 106 total bases tied for eighth, and his .548 batting average tied for 11th. Nauman also added 31 walks, 12 hit batsmen and just seven strikeouts in 93 at-bats while posting a .978 fielding percentage with six errors in 271 chances.
Put it all together, and you have a career .403 hitter with 44 doubles, 16 home runs and 113 RBIs.
But, because of those two seasons in the middle,
Nauman still surprised a lot of baseball fans with his dominance.
“I’m just as shocked as everyone else, to a certain extent, because some of the numbers I had this year are stuff that I’ve never done before,” Nauman said. “I’ve never been a home run hitter, so it was weird to see that number come out of nowhere.
“It does feel good, though. I knew I had something like that in me, I just didn’t think it would happen to that extent. It’s not like it was a complete surprise, but I never would have expected I’d do something like hit .548 in a conference with all the stud pitchers like the MVC has.”
The biggest surprise might have come from opposing pitchers who opted to pitch to Nauman until the final weeks of the season.
A year after graduating one of the most successful athletic classes in school history, Western Dubuque experienced a rebuilding process this summer with a roster comprised of six seniors, 11 juniors, five sophomores and a freshman. Nauman finished nearly .200 ahead of the next closest hitter on a team that finished 17-19.
“At the beginning of the year, you could tell teams were like, ‘No way. He’s just hot right now. We’ll pitch to him and he’ll get himself out,’ so they pitched to me,” Nauman said. “They kept telling themselves there’s no way I could keep doing this, but it kept happening. I don’t know how to explain it.
“I get it, though. They’re not going to give me a free base, especially to start an inning. That’s pretty much a one-way ticket to giving up a run.”
But, as the stakes began to rise, teams figured they could beat Western Dubuque by pitching around the slugger. So, he borrowed a page from the playbook of former teammate Calvin Harris, a sophomore-to-be with the University of Mississippi baseball team.
“They walked Calvin to a much more extensive level than they did me, and you could tell we was a little frustrated at times because he wasn’t even getting a chance to hit,” Nauman said. “But, playing alongside him for three years, I watched how he handled himself. If he did get an intentional walk, he didn’t act like he was ticked off. He just put his bat down, ran to first base and tried to beat you in a different way.
“That’s exactly how I wanted to approach it. I didn’t want them to think they’d gotten to me. I’ll take the base, and we’ll go.”
Dubuque Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher breathed a sigh of relief when he didn’t have to game plan for Western Dubuque in the Iowa Class 3A substate final. Independence pitched around Nauman in the semifinals, and the strategy worked.
“Nothing against Independence, because they have a great team, but we were happy we didn’t have to face WD and Sawyer Nauman to go to the state tournament,” Tuescher said. “Anyone who puts up the kind of numbers he did and is the unanimous player of the year in a league with so many high-end players deserves the utmost respect. And he didn’t expand his strike zone because people were starting to pitch him more carefully.
“What impresses me the most is, when you talk to the coaches at WD or anyone who knows him, they just rave about him being a great teammate. He’s a very impressive young man. As a fan of baseball, I would have liked to see him play more. But, as a coach, I’m glad we only saw him for one doubleheader this summer.”
Those in the Western Dubuque dugout enjoyed the show.
“Every time he went up to bat, we were confident he’d get a hit,” said junior Tucker Nauman, his younger brother. “Hitting is like riding a bike for him. He’s had to deal with a bunch of different injuries, but he always looks so comfortable at the plate.
“There were balls he’d hit, and we wouldn’t even have to look at them, and we could say, ‘Yep. That’s out of the park.’ It was awesome to watch.”
And one heck of a way to end a four-sport career in which he represented Western Dubuque at state tournaments in football, wrestling, track & field and baseball.
Nauman has decided to step away from baseball to focus on a career in law enforcement. After representing Dubuque County at the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., this week he will head to Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa, to study police science.
“Baseball isn’t my true love anymore,” Nauman said. “It’s not the game I’ll miss, but it’s the experiences I’ll miss. I just don’t love the game to the extent that I wanted to commit 12 months of the year to it, and I’m at the point where I want to move on to the next step in my life.”
Nauman still drew extensive interest from college coaches who coveted his bat as much as his high character. So, in July, he made a campus visit to Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids to make 100% sure he was making the right decision.
“I still have days where I wake up in the morning and I’m excited about getting the opportunity to play baseball, but there are a lot of days when I’m not,” he said. “I’m not a quitter. But I didn’t want to go somewhere and make myself miserable when my passion was somewhere else. It’s not like I’m giving up the game for good. What’s great about playing baseball around here is you can still play semi-pro.
“There were a lot of people who helped me with the decision. At the end of the day, it was on me. And I’m beyond happy I made the decision.”
Nauman has dated Western Dubuque all-state softball player Sydney Kennedy, the daughter of Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy, since eighth grade. Not coincidentally, he has been intrigued by a career in law enforcement just as long.
“Just in talking with Joe a lot, he got me hooked,” Nauman said. “It’s not like he recruited me, but he was someone I could talk to about it. Sydney has told me many times that this is a career Joe wouldn’t want his own kids to get into, but, to be honest, I can’t see myself doing anything else. The last four years, I’ve never not wanted to do it. It’s not because of Joe, there’s just something in me that wants to do it.
“I like helping people. I know people have a problem with law enforcement right now, but I want to be part of the solution instead of someone who complains about it. I want to do everything I can to help get more respect back for the police force.”