EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Parker Rochford is making opposing defenses dizzy.
Edgewood-Colesburg’s senior dual-threat quarterback has displayed his elusiveness in the backfield this season, and it was pivotal in the Class A No. 5-ranked Vikings remaining unbeaten with an impressive 39-6 victory over Bellevue on Saturday afternoon at Community Dreams Field.
“The last few weeks, we really haven’t been firing off the way we wanted,” Parker Rochford said. “So we were really going at it in practice and our O-line came out to play. They were hitting people and just created it for us. We never looked back.”
Parker Rochford’s ability to buy time in the pocket allowed his receivers extra time to get open, and it paid off with a stellar performance. Parker Rochford completed 9 of 15 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns, while also scrambling on two rushes for 96 yards that both resulted in touchdowns as the Vikings (6-0, 4-0 Class A District 5) put themselves in position for an undefeated regular season and district title next week.
“They tried to bring pressure on him, and he did a nice job of eluding today,” Ed-Co coach James Rochford said of his son, who finished with 317 total yards and five touchdowns. “Really getting out of harm’s way. You have to give the offensive line a lot of credit. They didn’t hold and didn’t screw up any of those big plays. We’ve seen it earlier this year where there’s a big play, but you look back and there’s yellow on the field. The guys are coming around and making adjustments.”
Nearly as impressive as the offense’s explosiveness was the defense’s domination. Linemen Jake Jones, Karson Lubben, Landon Billmeyer and Westin Rowcliffe joined linebackers Cameron Kirby, Ethan Staner and Keegan Hansel in overwhelming the Comets (2-2, 1-1), who finished with 272 offensive yards.
“Everyone on defense was staying low,” said Jones, who finished with four solo tackles. “I was trying to get them all going and be a leader out there. We had to come together and get the ‘W’ as a team. It’s really big for us to play well. Both sides of the ball pulled together and figured out what we needed to do. We really got it done.”
Ed-Co wasted little time finding the scoreboard, reaching the end zone on its first three possessions. Parker Rochford found Hansel on a 39-yard touchdown pass over the middle, then juked his way around the pocket before finding daylight on the right sideline for an 83-yard touchdown run. Parker Rochford connected with Hansel on a 48-yard pass play to set up Hansel’s 1-yard TD plunge for a 19-0 lead at the 10:18 mark of the second quarter.
“It’s huge, because our line can hold up,” Parker Rochford said. “As long as they give me time and I scramble around, it’s tough for DBs to keep their guy for that long. It gives our wide receivers tons of space to do whatever they want. Hit a route or run into free space, I can find them or run it. It’s hard for defenses to cover that.”
Parker Rochford connected with tight end Xavier Reeves for TD passes of 38 and 29 yards in the second half, then the dynamic signal caller capped the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Reeves finished with four catches for 93 yards and the two TDs, while Hansel finished with three receptions for 97 yards and two total scores.
“They came out and played real well,” James Rochford said. “They played consistent and were taking what they were giving us. They were patient. I’d like to run the ball a little better, but that’s for the best sometimes when you throw those short passes that the kids can catch and get some extra yardage. They played well.”
Jacob Waller rushed 23 times for 121 yards and caught a 22-yard TD pass from Max Jackson in the third quarter to lead Bellevue, which was coming out of a two-week-plus COVID-19 quarantine that involved no in-person gatherings. The Comets conducted online meetings and only just returned on Friday night for practice before Saturday’s game.
“I’m not going to make any excuses,” Bellevue co-coach Matt Jaeger said. “But two weeks off, in the middle of the season, with no contact and only one day of practice is a very hard obstacle. I guess it showed. I just don’t want to make excuses, but man it showed. If you’re going to go in against a really good team like Ed-Co and have a chance to win, only having one true day of prep is going to be a hard task. We prepared the best we could I think considering the situation.”