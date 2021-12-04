Jerren Gille went 5-0 at 120 pounds to help Dubuque Wahlert to fourth place at the Cascade Dual Tournament on Friday night in Cascade, Iowa.
The Golden Eagles defeated Clayton Ridge (66-4) and Bellevue (65-17), but lost to Washington (54-27), MFL/Mar-Mac (70-12) and Starmont (48-21).
Cascade beat Edgewood-Colesburg (45-12), Clayton Ridge (54-18) and Bellevue (42-33), and lost to Starmont (52-27), MFL/Mar-Mac (54-21) to place fifth.
Bellevue beat Clayton Ridge (30-24) and Edgewood-Colesburg (36-30), but lost to Washington (60-9) and placed sixth.
Clayton Ridge was seventh behind a 21-18 victory over Ed-Co in a seventh-place match that saw just three contested bouts and six double forfeits. Ed-Co was eighth.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 81, Davenport Assumption 71 — At Wahlert Gym: Ben Freed scored 20 points, Duke Faley added 19, Seamus Crahan and Carson Cummer added 14 apiece, and the Golden Eagles opened their season with a convincing non-conference victory over the Knights.
Dyersville Beckman 70, South Tama 28 — At Tama, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher went for 26 points with 4 3-pointers, Logan Goedken added 18 points and the Trailblazers (2-0) routed South Tama.
Anamosa 51, Bellevue 49 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Raiders clipped the Comets in their River Valley Conference matchup.
North Linn 69, Bellevue Marquette 28 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Lynx ran past the Mohawks in their Tri-Rivers Conference game.
Camanche 55, Cascade 28 — At Camanche, Iowa: Cole McDermott scored 12 points to lead the Cougars in a road defeat at Camanche.
Galena 60, Potosi 50 — At Galena, Ill.: Ethan Hefel hit 4 treys and scored 24 points, Connor Glasgow added three triples and 20 points, and the Pirates beat the Chieftains in an interstate showdown.
Stockton 60, Milledgeville 54 (OT) — At Stockton, Ill.: Caleb Mammoser finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Ian Broshous added 16 points and Dustin Oppold had 11, and the Blackhawks outlasted the Missiles in overtime.
Benton 74, Warren 47 — At Warren, Ill.: Rex Blaine went for 23 points and Nate Lawrence added 19 as the Zephyrs blew past the Warriors on Thursday night.
Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Iowa-Grant 35 — At Livingston, Wis.: Alex Popple scored a team-high 12 points in the Panthers’ loss to Wauzeka-Steuben on Thursday night.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Western Dubuque 62, Waterloo East 44 — At Waterloo, Iowa: The Bobcats pulled away for a road win over the Trojans.
Cedar Falls 59, Dubuque Hempstead 41 — At Moody Gym: Chandler Houselog scored 14 points and Camden Kay added 12, but the Mustangs lost to the Tigers in their Mississippi Valley Conference matchup.
Waterloo West 64, Dubuque Wahlert 25 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Maria Freed scored 11 points to lead the Golden Eagles in a road loss against the Wahawks.
Dyersville Beckman 69, South Tama 11 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Shelby Pirc scored 17 points and the Blazers used a complete team effort to dismantle South Tama in a WaMaC Conference contest.
Cascade 48, Camanche 22 — At Camanche, Iowa: The Cougars dominated Camanche and improved to 3-0 overall.
Bellevue 58, Anamosa 13 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets cruised to a win over Raiders after building a 52-7 halftime lead.
Vinton-Shellsburg 48, West Delaware 35 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Vikings beat the Hawks in a WaMaC Conference contest.
Calamus-Wheatland 56, Edgewood-Colesburg 42 — At Calamus, Iowa: The Vikings fell on the road in a Tri-Rivers Conference game.
Prairie du Chien 59, Lancaster 29 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Ashlyn Knapp scored 13 and Lily Krahn 12 The Blackhawks took down the Flying Arrows in a battle of top teams in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference.
Darlington 58, Cuba City 57 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Cayla Golackson went for 24 points, Brey McCarthy added 11 and Taylor Wedig 10, and the Redbirds edged the Cubans.
Benton 54, Shullsburg 45 — At Benton, Wis.: Zoe Stluka scored 14 points and Anna Richardson had 10 as the Zephyrs beat the Miners to snap a 12-game losing streak in the Six Rivers Conference series.
Southwestern 44, Riverdale 38 — At Muscoda, Wis.: Southwestern beat Riverdale in a SWAL contest.
Boscobel 52, Iowa-Grant 24 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Bulldogs beat the Panthers in a SWAL confrontation.
Belmont 48, Potosi/Cassville 44 — At Belmont, Wis.: The WIAA Division 5 No. 7-ranked Braves held on to beat Potosi/Cassville in their Six Rivers Conference opener.
Highland 53, River Ridge 13 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Cardinals dominated the Timberwolves in their Six Rivers Conference matchup.
Galena 44, Lanark Eastland 35 — At Lanark, Ill.: Addie Hefel scored 11 points and Gracie Furlong added 10 as the Pirates outlasted Eastland on Thursday night.
BOYS BOWLING
Dubuque Wahlert 2,761; Waterloo East 2,244 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Carter Hancock and Aaron Kluesner rolled 412 series to lead the Golden Eagles past the Trojans in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual.
GIRLS BOWLING
Waterloo East 2,551; Dubuque Wahlert 2,068 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Jamie Vondra recorded a 157-190—347 series to lead the Golden Eagles in a loss against the Trojans.
Cedar Falls 2,793; Dubuque Senior 2,567 — At Cherry Lanes: Alison Sheffert broke the program record for high game in a 183-267—450 series as the Rams lost to the Tigers.