Jake Sondreal already understood what he’d be receiving from a coaching standpoint when he made his fifth and final college visit early last week.
Seeing the campus and the facilities and getting a feel for the winning tradition and the education made Boston College feel like an even more perfect fit.
Sondreal decided to commit to the Eagles and former Fighting Saints head coach Greg Brown before he touched back down in Dubuque last Monday. But he wanted to wait before officially accepting the offer, because he knew Brown would be in town for the second annual Saint 4 Life Weekend.
“When I came down and skated with the Saints as an affiliate last season, I instantly saw that he was one of the most knowledgeable coaches I’d ever played for, and I was only practicing with them for a week,” Sondreal said. “He’s such a super nice, down-to-Earth guy, too, and I really respect the way he goes about his business. That week gave me great insight into what I’d be getting from a college coach.
“I told my parents about my decision as soon as I got back to Dubuque, but I wanted to wait until I saw Coach Brown in person to make it official. It makes it a little more special, because you can see their reaction and how they feel about it. Not everyone has the chance to do it that way, but I just thought it would be more sincere and respectful to do it in person. I’m happy I had the chance to do it that way.”
The Saints selected the 5-foot-11, 163-pound forward from Woodbury, Minn., in the fifth round of the USHL Futures Draft in 2020 while he starred for Minnesota high school power Cretin-Derham Hall. He tallied 94 points in 64 career high school games and helped the Raiders reach one state tournament.
After his brief experience with the Saints last season, he made the team in September and has contributed 11 goals, 34 points, 30 penalty minutes and a plus-4 rating in 50 games as one of the top two-way players in the league. He ranks third on the team in assists and fourth in points.
“What do I like about him? Everything,” Saints first-year coach Kirk MacDonald said. “He’s such a dependable two-way player who you can slot anywhere in the lineup and he will play any role. He’s become, arguably, our best penalty killer the last little while.
“He plays all 200 feet. He hounds pucks all over the ice. He plays like a pro and he doesn’t cheat the game very often. The last few months, his offensive game has come a long way, and on the defensive side his reads are always good.”
Sondreal kept the recruitment close to the vest throughout his first four visits.
“He was very professional about it, so no one really had a feel for what he was thinking,” MacDonald said. “But, when I asked him about the trip to BC, his face lit up. That was a pretty good indication where his head was. He was super excited when he got back.”
Brown left Dubuque after one season at the helm to take over the program at his alma mater from Hall of Famer Jerry York and went 14-16-6 in his debut campaign. But Brown spent 14 seasons as an assistant under York and helped the Eagles win national championships in 2008, 2010 and 2012, so he understands what it takes to win. The program has five national titles overall.
Brown didn’t have to make an aggressive sales pitch as soon as Sondreal stepped on campus.
“It was the best of both worlds for me,” he said. “They’re obviously a program with a lot of history, even though they had kind of an off year this year. They’re usually competing for championships every year.
“Plus, it’s a great academic school. It’s exactly what I was looking for. In meeting the guys, they’re all excited to be there and they’re constantly pushing each other to get better every day.”
Sondreal will return to Dubuque for one more season before enrolling at Boston College.
“I’ve never been in a rush,” Sondreal said. “Coming into this year, I was already planning on another year here because it’s what’s best for my development. I want to be an impact player right away when I get to college. Sometimes, it doesn’t work out for guys who go in a year too early, but you never hear a guy say they regret staying an extra year in the USHL to develop.
“One more year of development will only help me get bigger, stronger and faster. I know I’ll get a lot more game reps and a lot more minutes. Hopefully, that pushes me to be an even better player when I get to college.”
