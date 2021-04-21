Wyatt Molitor drove in three runs in the opener of UW-Platteville’s baseball doubleheader, helping kickstart the Pioneers to a sweep of UW-Eau Claire, 8-2 and 10-4, on Tuesday in Platteville, Wis.
Jonathan Kelso went 2-for-4 and scored three runs in the opener for UW-P, which improved to 10-12 overall and 5-9 in the WIAC.
Jason Adams and Mitchell McLaughlin both drove in a pair of runs. Michael Greco struck out six and allowed just one hit and three walks in eight stellar innings, earning his first win in three decisions this season.
Kelso added three more hits in the second game. Adams and Logan Kozak had two RBIs apiece to support winning pitcher Sam Arnold (2-1), who struck out nine and allowed two hits and a walk in five innings. He allowed two runs, one earned.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UW-Oshkosh 3-8, UW-Platteville 2-4 — At Oshkosh, Wis.: Amanda Stanczuk had two hits in the opener, and Angela Laabs and Haili Cota collected two apiece in the second game, but the Pioneers (9-11, 3-5 WIAC) dropped a pair against the Titans (13-5, 5-1).
Mount Mercy 4, Clarke 3 (9 innings) — At Veterans Park: Kila Carbine drilled a two-run home run and Sydney Tigges followed with a solo shot, but the Pride dropped the first game of a doubleheader to Mount Mercy. The second game ended after the Telegraph Herald went to press.
BOYS SOCCER
Dubuque Wahlert 5, Waterloo East 1 — At Steele Field: Nathan Donovan recorded a hat trick and an assist, and Jackson Haugen and Tyler Dodds added a goal and an assist each as the Class 2A No. 12-ranked Golden Eagles romped to a victory over the Trojans.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dubuque Wahlert 3, Waterloo East 1 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Liliana Marrero-O’Hea scored two goals and Gabby Moran added another as the Golden Eagles improved to 3-0 with the road triumph over Waterloo East.
Iowa City High 5, Dubuque Hempstead 0 — At Iowa City: The Mustangs dropped to 0-4 in the road loss to the Little Hawks.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
East Dubuque 2, Warren 0 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Sharon Mai and Ali Barklow tallied seven kills apiece, Anna Berryman added five kills and two aces, and East Dubuque swept Warren, 25-21, 25-17.
Galena 2, Stockton 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Kellyn Romer and Grace Wilhelm served two aces apiece, Taylor Hilby added seven kills, and the Pirates swept the Blackhawks, 25-14, 25-10. Kenze Haas had five kills for the Blackhawks.
PREP BASEBALL
Warren/Stockton 13, Milledgeville 4 — At Milledgeville, Ill.: Matthew Riedl and Jason Niemann drove in three runs apiece as the WarHawks opened their season Monday with a blowout victory over Milledgeville.