EPWORTH, Iowa — Dylan Johnson doesn’t believe many folks saw this coming.
Except for the guys in his locker room.
Johnson, Western Dubuque’s 6-foot-6 senior big man, scored a game-high 16 points with eight coming in the fourth quarter as the Iowa Class 3A No. 10-ranked Bobcats held off Dubuque Senior, 59-50, on Friday night at Western Dubuque High School to remain unbeaten at 5-0.
“I don’t think a lot of people expected that this year,” Johnson said. “I’m glad, because we’ve definitely been putting in the work in practice and everyone’s really battling every time out. We’ve been working for it.”
Boasting a balanced offensive attack led by Johnson, the Bobcats have been blitzing teams this season from every angle with plenty of shooters to go around. Against the Rams (1-2), Carson Schute added 12 points, while Garrett Baumhover and Tommy DeSollar added nine points apiece and Nick Bryant had eight.
Ranked and unbeaten might not be what was expected, but the Bobcats are feeling it suits them just fine.
“My first thought is that I’m just glad we’re practicing and playing,” WD coach Wayne Cusick said. “We get the opportunity to go out every night and participate and take on the challenges in front of us.
“We figured coming into this year we had a good chance to be pretty decent, and I think we’re starting to show that. We still have a long way to go and things to shore up on. Right now, we’re happy where we’re at.”
Jim Bonifas led Senior with 13 points, while Tyler Schuster and Sam Akins added 10 points each.
“We’re just finding our roles right now,” Bonifas said. “We’ve got a lot of young, new guys coming up from the sophomore level last year that are seeing some big minutes. We’re just trying to find our identity right now. I have no doubt that we will. It’ll just take a little bit of time.”
Baumhover hit a 3 and Bryant scored in transition to give the Bobcats a 9-4 lead early. The Rams bounced back as the teams heated up in the second quarter, with Landon Sauser’s trey giving Senior an 18-14 lead at the 6:28 mark of the period.
Johnson answered with back-to-back makes from beyond the arc, then DeSollar added a steal and layup before a basket and the foul by Johnson on a tough drive led to a 30-25 lead for WD at halftime.
“He can score inside and out,” Cusick said of Johnson. “Another thing he doesn’t get enough credit for is that he can pass the ball. Him and Garrett and Tommy have been together on varsity for three years now, so there’s a good feel amongst them. The juniors are stepping in and getting a good feel for that, and if they keep it up, there’s some good things ahead yet.”
The teams played evenly through the third quarter, but Schute’s backdoor cut basket in the final seconds extended the Bobcats’ lead to 42-35 heading to the fourth. Johnson opened the final quarter with another trey and tough drive, extending the lead to 47-35 with 5 minutes to go.
“When I get it inside and the defenders suck down, that leaves shooters open,” Johnson said. “I’m pretty confident with my passing, so I feel I can get it to them.
“Our coach has been talking about being mentally tough. We’ve been working on that and that’s definitely helped us in late-game situations.”
After Akins connected on a 3 to pull the Rams within 48-42 with 3:05 to play, the Bobcats broke a press and Johnson had the ball with nothing but open lane in front of him.
“You gotta do what you’ve gotta do,” Johnson said with a laugh about his emphatic, skying jam that rocked the rim. “Yeah, it is nice (to see an open lane).”
Senior chipped away again to make it 55-50 with 46.1 seconds left, but the Bobcats were clutch in making 10 of 14 shots from the free-throw line in the fourth.
“That’s something we’ve been trying to work on in practice,” Cusick said. “Putting them in situations where they have to react to what’s going on in a game. I think we’re getting better at it, but we need to keep working at it.
“You know what? It’s the first part of the season. There’s still more work ahead.”