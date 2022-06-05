A brief update of area players in professional baseball, with statistics through Friday night’s games:
IAN MOLLER
Height: 6-0. Weight: 200. Age: 19. Position: Catcher. Hometown: Dubuque. Organization: Texas Rangers. Current team: Down East Wood Ducks. League: Low Class A Carolina League. Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
Moller made his Carolina League debut on May 11 and has gone 6-for-40 with a double, a home run, nine walks, six RBIs and four stolen bases in 13 games. He has also thrown out nine runners attempting to steal on him. On Saturday, he hit his first home run of the season, a three-run shot in a 5-0 victory over Charleston. The Wood Ducks, based in Kinston, N.C., are 24-26 for fifth place in the North Division.
In nine games, Rea has gone 3-3 with a 4.58 ERA and 29 strikeouts against 10 walks in 37 1/3 innings of work. Fukuoka is 32-20-1 and recently moved into first place in Japan’s six-team Pacific League. The Hawks are 1.5 games ahead of second-place Rakuten and seven games ahead of third-place Orix.
THEO DENLINGER
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 25. Position: Right-handed reliver. Hometown: Cuba City, Wis. Organization: Chicago White Sox. Current team: Birmingham Barons. League: Double-A Southern League. Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
The reliever earned a promotion from High Class A Winston-Salem after going 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 17 strikeouts against three walks in 10 innings of work covering eight appearances to start the season ... Denlinger is 0-1 with an 11.25 ERA and four strikeouts in just four innings of work at Birmingham, Ala. The Barons recently activated him after a stint on the seven-day injured list. The Barons are 18-31 and fourth in the Southern League’s North Division.
