Duke Faley just keeps adding to his impressive track and field resume.
So does Rylee Steffen.
Faley, a senior thrower from Dubuque Wahlert, and Steffen, a junior sprinter for the Golden Eagles, were named Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division Athletes of the Year when the conference released its annual honors on Tuesday.
Faley, who won a state discus championship last spring and won the Drake Relays title a couple weeks ago, was named to the all-Mississippi Division first team after sweeping the events at last week’s MVC divisional meet.
Steffen, who won a silver medal at last year’s state track meet and was part of a pair of fourth-place finishes at this year’s Drake Relays, was a first-team selection in the 200 and 400, and was part of the Eagles’ 4x400 relay that earned second-team honors.
Dubuque County landed a total of 24 events on the all-MVC first team and 81 overall somewhere on the MVC honor teams.
Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius was a first-team Mississippi Division pick in both the 100 and 200. Dubuque Senior’s Cohen Pfohl earned the other Mississippi first-team spot in the shot put.
Western Dubuque’s 4x200 relay of Tyler Horstman, Dillon Aulwes, Grant Glausser and Ian Fagan earned first-team recognition in the Valley Division.
Senior’s Nick Lambe (100), Nate Obbink (400 hurdles), Ethan Rader (high jump), Marshawn Dukes (long jump) and sprint medley relay (Deyon Moore, Dustin Foht, Benjamin Francis, Jaden Arnold) earned second-team honors in the Mississippi Division.
Dubuque Hempstead’s John Maloney (1,600, 3,200) and Western Dubuque’s Quentin Nauman (800), Isaiah Hammerand (3,200), 4x400 relay (Fagan, Nathan Williams, Ryan Digmann, Caleb Klein), 4x800 relay (Derek Fangmann, Nathan Williams, Ryan Digmann, Quentin Nauman), Joe Boge (discus), Anthony Mallers (shot put) and Caleb Klein (200) landed on the Valley second team.
Senior’s Jaden Arnold (200, 400), Obbink (110 hurdles), 4x100 relay (Deyon Moore, Arnold, Benjamin Francis, Lambe) and shuttle hurdle relay (Dylan Thul, Tyler McDonald, Ethan Rader, Obbink); Wahlert’s 4x200 relay (Drew Reilly, Tom Scherr, Matthew Nachtman, Brosius); Hempstead’s Devin Spahn (400), Caleb Kass (1,600, 3,200) and Will Pitz (high jump); and Western Dubuque’s Ashton Hogrefe (400 hurdles), Daviyon Gaston (long jump), Eli Harbaugh (discus) and Mitchel Kamp (shot put) earned honorable mention.
On the girls side, Wahlert landed a trio of relays on the first team — the 4x100 (Lauren McClimon, Karyn Ellis, Emma Donovan, Meghan McDonald), 4x200 (McClimon, Kylie Sieverding, Donovan, McDonald), and the distance medley relay (McDonald, Kaydence Cantril, Anna Roling, Olivia Donovan). The Golden Eagles’ Olivia Hilby (discus) also earned a first-team nod.
Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas was a first-team selection in the 3,000.
Hempstead’s Keelee Leitzen (800, 3,000) and Ally Darter (wheelchair 100, wheelchair 200, wheelchair 400) landed multiple first-team selections. The Mustangs’ 4x800 relay of Camdyn Kay, Maggie Digman, Mylee Lang and Sophia Dallal was a first-team pick, as were Dallal (1,500) and Evie Henneberry (3,000).
Western Dubuque’s Brynn Walters (100) and the 4x100 and 4x200 relays of Claire Stuntz, Ava Ramler, Lucy Ehlers and Walters also earned first-team honors.
Wahlert’s Lily Graham (1,500), 4x400 relay (Karley Belken, Olivia Donovan, Anna Roling, Steffen) and Abby Horsfall (discus), and Senior’s Claire Hoyer (1,500), 4x800 relay (Nevaeh Kessler, Claire Hoyer, Julia Kilgore, Klapatauskas) and Cambel Drapeau (high jump) earned second-team honors in the Mississippi Division.
Hempstead’s Ayla Osterkamp (200, long jump), Kay (400), Henneberry (1,500) and 4x400 relay (Kay, Brooke O’Brien, Osterkamp, Leitzen), and Western Dubuque’s Ramler (200) and Maci Cook (shot put) were second-team selections in the Valley Division.
Wahlert’s Lauren McClimon (100), Lucy Murphy (3,000), sprint medley relay (Sieverding, Bella Eisbach, Roling, Lucy Klavitter), Maggie Coutchie (shot put) and Olivia Hilby (shot put); Senior’s Nevaeh Kessler (800), Emily Gorton (800) and Janina Williams (high jump, long jump); Hempstead’s O’Brien (800) and Gabbi Frederick (discus); and Western Dubuque’s Alyssa Klein (1,500), sprint medley relay (Ava Goins, Kaylee Hollenback, Alley Graber, Bella Meyers), Erica Ernzen (long jump), Sharidan Engelken (discus) and Michaela Silich (shot put) earned honorable mention.
