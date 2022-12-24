The Iowa High School Athletic Association is moving to the next step in implementing a new socioeconomic factor into high school football classifications.
The IHSAA proposal, which would reduce a school’s BEDS enrollment by 40% of its free and reduced lunch count, overwhelmingly passed in a vote by member schools.
IHSAA executive director Tom Keating shared the results Friday morning, which showed 58% of member schools and 80% of those who voted approved the measure. Of 263 schools that voted, 211 voted in favor and 52 voted against. The IHSAA needed approval from 50% of member schools or 60% of voting schools to adopt the measure. There are 365 high schools in Iowa.
“IHSAA legal counsel Brian Humke will develop an updated version of the IHSAA Articles of Incorporation that we will submit to the Iowa State Board of Education for consideration,” Keating wrote in an email announcing the results. “I am preparing a summary of the process used to get us to where we currently are. This is due by Dec. 27 in order to be placed on the Jan. 12 State Board of Education agenda.”
If the Board of Education approves the amendment, it will go into effect for the 2023-24 football scheduling cycle. The IHSAA also plans to review, discuss and consider a recommendation about the eight-player enrollment cap, currently at 120 without an exemption.
Using the new guidelines and enrollment figures from the 2021-22 cycle, the only area program to move would have been Dubuque Wahlert. The Golden Eagles were a state semifinalist as one of the largest programs in Class 2A in 2022, but instead would have been one of the smallest programs in 3A.
Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior would remain in Class 5A, Western Dubuque would still be 4A, and West Delaware and Maquoketa would have been joined by Wahlert in 3A. Beckman Catholic and Cascade would have been in 1A; and Bellevue, Clayton Ridge and Maquoketa Valley would have been in Class A.
The IHSAA will announce classifications next month.
“Once again I would like to thank the classification committee, the IHSAA Board of Control, and the IHSAA staff for their efforts regarding this important work,” Keating wrote.
