Jim Bonifas plays a position that receives virtually zero credit outside of the locker room.
That doesn’t mean it doesn’t come with its own rewards, and the Dubuque Senior offensive lineman has already reaped one of them before beginning his senior season.
Bonifas, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound offensive tackle, was named one of 15 players from the state of Iowa named to the watch list for Sports Illustrated’s All-American Football Team.
And it came as a bit of a shock to Bonifas.
“Honestly I was kind of surprised and just really thankful that I’ve been recognized for that,” Bonifas said. “It means a lot. A lot of hours have gone into this with me and my teammates, so just being recognized for all that work being put in is just an awesome feeling.”
Bonifas has verbally committed to play at Iowa State on full scholarship next fall, choosing the Cyclones over a handful of other offers. Eleven of the other 14 players on the watch list have also committed to NCAA Division I programs, with eight choosing the University of Iowa, two headed to Nebraska, and one each to Wisconsin and Kansas State.
“Just to be a part of the players from Iowa that get that recognition is just an honor to me,” Bonifas said. “To be recognized as an elite player in the state is obviously a hard thing to do and I feel very proud of myself and the work I’ve put in to get there.”
A multi-sport standout at Senior, Bonifas prefers playing on the offensive line for the Rams despite the fact that skill-position players tend to be the ones who get their pictures in the newspaper and interviewed for television.
“I like scoring points,” he said. “That feeling of one of your guys getting into the end zone and running off the field, you just can’t beat it.”
Bonifas has started at left tackle for Senior the past two seasons after being called up to start his sophomore year. Last fall, Bonifas emerged as one of the top linemen in the area and helped spearhead a Rams offense that averaged 6.3 yards per play and scored 28 touchdowns.
Senior ran for 1,555 yards and averaged 5 yards per carry last season while throwing for 1,962 yards.
“I can’t wait. I know we have a team with a lot of great players on it and a lot of great kids and leaders,” he said. “I know that we have a lot of experience coming back and guys that know how to win, know how to play and how to do their job, and I think we’ll be a really solid team this year. I just can’t wait to get out there, put the pads on and get some wins.”
He will also see time on defense. He recorded nine tackles, assisted on a sack and recovered a fumble last season.
“He’s too dynamic of a player not to have play on both sides of the ball,” Rams coach Dale Ploessl said. “Great kid, great family. We think he’s going to have a heck of a year for us.”
Sports Illustrated’s scouting report on Bonifas has positive remarks on his frame and notes that he is very coordinated with quick feet, loose hips and good speed. It also says he is quick off the ball and packs a powerful punch at the point of attack.
The brutally honest nature of scouting also says he needs to improve his strength, but that he has significant growth potential remaining.
The scouting report projects him as a “multi-year starter for Cyclones with game-changing strength development, and has length, athletic tools to contribute even if adequate power never comes.”
Sports Illustrated will narrow the list of 1,000 players to 250 in October before winnowing it down to just 99 in November. In December, SI will announce its all-American teams, with 25 players on both the first and second team, along with honorable mention selections.
The magazine will unveil its initial preseason top 99 on Aug. 24.
“(Being named an all-American) is something I’ve honestly never thought about,” Bonifas said. “I didn’t think I’d make it that far. I guess if that were to happen for me, I would be extremely honored and kind of blown away, honestly. To hear those words next to my name would be an incredible feeling, no doubt.”