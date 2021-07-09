The Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday named former Dubuque Fighting Saints captain Jay Varady as the head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners.
Varaday, 43, played for Dubuque during the 1995-96 and 1996-97 seasons and spent three years at Union College before injuries ended his career and he turned his attention to coaching.
The Cahokia, Ill., native served as an assistant coach with the NHL’s Coyotes during the 2020-21 season. Varady worked as the head coach of the Roadrunners for two seasons (2018-19 and 2019-20). He coached the Pacific Division at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic and led Tucson to a 70-45-6-5 and the 2019-20 Pacific Division title in his two seasons with the team.
“I am very excited to be back in the City of Tucson and working with our great players and staff,” Varady said in a statement released by the team. “We will be committed to winning hockey games and developing Coyotes prospects, and I’m looking forward to having our tremendous fans back to provide us with an incredible home ice advantage.”
Varady coached one season with Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League prior to joining the Coyotes organization. In the four seasons prior to Kingston, he went 136-88-10 and won one Anderson Cup regular-season title with the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League.
His resume also includes stints with Everett of the Western Hockey League and Ducs d’Angers in France.
DeAngelo to represent Team USA — Mikey DeAngelo, who spent the season on the Saints affiliates list and joined the team for the playoffs, has been selected to represent USA Hockey at the 2021 Hlinka/Gretzky Cup that will take place Aug. 2-7 in Breclav, Czech Republic, and Piestany, Slovakia. The event is the first major scouting event for the 2022 NHL Draft.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound forward from Itasca, Ill., skated for the Chicago Mission program. He is committed to Arizona State University.
Middleton to Colorado College — Tommy Middleton, who spent a year and a half with the Saints before concluding his Junior hockey career with Janesville of the North American League, will continue his playing career at Colorado College. The forward from Midland, Mich., tallied eight goals and 14 points in 64 games for Dubuque. He had 16 goals and 34 points in 33 games for Janesville to close the season.
Fisch honored by AHL — The American Hockey League has selected Zack Fisch, manager of media relations and broadcasting for the Hershey Bears, as the winner of the league’s Ken McKenzie Award for the 2020-21 season. The Ken McKenzie Award is presented annually to an AHL team executive who most successfully promotes his or her own club. Fisch previously worked as the broadcaster for Saints before moving on to the professional ranks.