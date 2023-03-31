For the second straight game, an East Dubuque hurler was nearly flawless as Parker Shireman recorded 13 of his 15 outs via strike out and completed back-to-back no hitters for East Dubuque as the Warriors clobbered Black Hawk, 10-0, in five innings Thursday in East Dubuque, Ill.

Twenty-seven of the Warriors’ last 30 outs have been punchouts after Angel Reyes and Spencer Sindahl combined for a no-hitter in a win over Milledgeville on Wedenesday.

