For the second straight game, an East Dubuque hurler was nearly flawless as Parker Shireman recorded 13 of his 15 outs via strike out and completed back-to-back no hitters for East Dubuque as the Warriors clobbered Black Hawk, 10-0, in five innings Thursday in East Dubuque, Ill.
Twenty-seven of the Warriors’ last 30 outs have been punchouts after Angel Reyes and Spencer Sindahl combined for a no-hitter in a win over Milledgeville on Wedenesday.
Galena 13, Potosi/Cassville 2 — At Potosi, Wis.: John Wubben homered and had three hits, Parker Studtmann went deep and was 2-for-2 and Owen Hefel was masterful on the mound as the Pirates cruised in five innigs. Logan Kruser was 2-for-2 for Potosi/Cassville.
BOYS TRACK
Bobcats 3rd — At Riverdale, Iowa: The Western Dubuque boys track and field team tied for third in the team standings with 100 points after placing first in five events at the Spartan Boys Invitational at Pleasant Valley High School. Brock Carpenter won the 100 in 11:24 and Isaiah Hammerand the 3,200 in 9:49.83. The Bobcats also won three relay titles in the 4x100 (Carpenter, Tyler Horstmann, Grant Glausser, Dillon Aulwes, 43.36), 4x200 (Aulwes, Caleb Klein, Horstmann, Ian Fagan, 1:30.02) and shuttle hurdle relays (Horstmann, Brandon Decker, Jaden Then, Ashton Hogrefe, 1:02.90).
Dubuque Hempstead took gold in the distance medley relay (Jacob Johnson, Landon McKay, Justin Potts, John Maloney, 3:43.94) to secure fifth as a team with 98 points. Kaleb Kass (9:57.58) placed second in the 3,200, and the foursome of Maloney, Zack Johnson, Micah Fern and Charlie Driscoll were second in the 4x800 in 3:36.08. Ben Donath, Kyle Duehr, Landon McKay and Dylan Boyes (1:42.31) claimed silver in the sprint medley.
Dubuque Senior finished sixth with 74 team points and was led by Nick Lambe, who took silver in the 200 in 11:53.
Cubans crown 2 — At Platteville, Wis.: Mason Leeser won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 3 inches, and the 4x400 relay of Leeser, Evan Matthews, Jaron Hazen and Devon Hill won the 4x400 in 3:51.91 at the UW-Platteville High School Indoor Meet.
The Cubans got second-place finishes from Jordan Gile (400, 58.26), Nate Timmerman (shot put, 38-1), Logan Gallagher (pole vault, 10-0) and the 4x800 relay of Gile, Andy Aten, Noah Wood and Matthews (8:56.34).
Southwestern’s Justin Reuter cleared 5-8 to finish runner-up in the high jump. He placed third in the 55-meter dash (7.01).
GIRLS TRACK
Mustangs set record — At Eldridge, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead’s quartet of Akeelah Anderson, Mallory Tomkins, Ayla Osterkamp and Keelee Leitzen broke the program record, finishing in 1:50.58 to win the sprint medley relay at the North Scott Invitational.
Cubans win 4 events — At Platteville, Wis.: Alison Daugherty had a pair of championship efforts, winning the triple jump with a distance of 34 feet, 6 ½ inches and teaming with Ashley Vannatta-Rowe, Isabella Austin and Carina Pitzen to win the 4x200 relay in 1:58.50 at the UW-Platteville High School Indoor Meet. Cuba City’s Leah Fick (55 hurdles) and Grace Cummins (high jump) also won events.
PREP SOFTBALL
Darlington 2, Monticello/New Glarus 1 — At Darlington, Wis.: Sophie Wiegel threw six scoreless innings in the circle, Kylie Butler followed with two effective innings in relief to earn the win and the Redbirds won a pitcher’s duel. Butler went 2-for-4.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UW-Platteville 2-10, Dubuque 0-3 — At Platteville, Wis: UW-P’s Claire Bakkestuen struck out nine in a complete-game effort to outduel UD’s Ally Gullette, who allowed just two unearned runs in a tough Game 1 loss. Bakkestuen homered and had two hits, and Melissa Dietz went 3-for-4 as the Pioneers completed the sweep.
