The Clarke women’s basketball team will play for a Heart of America Conference tournament championship.
Giana Michels and Mya Merschman scored 14 points apiece, and the NAIA No. 7-ranked Pride beat MidAmerica Nazarene, 77-69, in a Heart tournament semifinal on Friday night at the Kehl Center.
Tina Ubl added 13 points, Emma Kelchen finished with 10, and Skylar Culbertson contributed nine points and 12 rebounds for the Pride, who improved to 27-3 overall and have won six straight games.
Clarke will play undefeated and top-ranked Central Methodist (29-0) in Monday’s tournament championship game in Fayette, Mo.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scales Mound 52, Warren 49 — At Stockton, Ill.: Thomas Hereau scored 18 points and the Hornets held off the Warriors in an Illinois Class 1A regional semifinal. Charlie Wiegel added 10 points for Scales Mound (28-5), which will play Sterling Newman Central Catholic in tonight’s regional final in Stockton.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cuba City 81, Poynette 64 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Ashley Rowe scored 18 points to lead five Cubans in double figures as second-seeded Cuba City routed seventh-seeded Poynette in a Wisconsin Division 4 regional semifinal. Jenna Dailey added 17 points, Ella Vosberg had 14, Olivia Olson 13 and Dea Crist 10 for the Cubans (23-2) who will host sixth-seeded Darlington in tonight’s regional final.
Darlington 44, Deerfield 33 — At Deerfield, Wis.: The sixth-seeded Redbirds upset third-seeded Deerfield in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal and advanced to play at second-seeded Cuba City in tonight’s regional final.
Lancaster 49, River Ridge 39 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The fifth-seeded Flying Arrows knocked off the fourth-seeded Timberwolves in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal and will play top-seeded La Crosse Aquinas in tonight’s regional final.
Westby 37, Fennimore 27 — At Westby, Wis.: Westby won a defensive slugfest with the Golden Eagles in their WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal.
Ithaca 63, Shullsburg 56 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Silvia Bombin scored 17 points, Camden Russell added 12 and Taylor Russell 11 to lead Shullsburg (15-11), but Ithaca outlasted the Miners in a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal.
Belmont 65, Potosi/Cassville 24 — At Belmont, Wis.: The top-seeded Braves romped to a victory over Potosi/Cassville in a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal.
Wauzeka-Steuben 69, Benton 49 — At Wauzeka, Wis.: Wauzeka-Steuben ousted the Zephyrs in a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Fisher 3rd in all-around — At Platteville, Wis.: Prairie du Chien/Fennimore’s Madilyn Fisher won the vault (9.450) and floor exercise (9.175), and was third on the balance beam (8.925) to place third in all-around (36.075) at the WIAA sectional meet. Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster’s Macie Galle (9.225) was third on vault, and teammate Brooke VonGlahn was third in the uneven bars (9.000) and fourth in floor exercise (9.050).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 3, William Carey 1 — At Hattiesburg, Miss.: Tyson Tucker tossed seven shutout innings before turning it over to Greg Bennet for two innings of scoreless relief to earn the save in a pitching masterpiece as the Pride moved to 6-2 on the year.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Park 3, Clarke 1 — At Parkville, Mo.: Justin Hernandez downed 11 kills, Nick Palatine had 13 digs and Erik Schmidt 34 assists, but the Pride fell in four sets, 25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17.
Loras 3, Aurora 0 — At Aurora, Ill.: Patrick Mahoney and Dorian Fiorenza led Loras with six kills apiece, and Joe Horn provided 21 assists as the Duhawks swept, 25-21, 25-13, 25-4.
