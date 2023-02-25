The Clarke women’s basketball team will play for a Heart of America Conference tournament championship.

Giana Michels and Mya Merschman scored 14 points apiece, and the NAIA No. 7-ranked Pride beat MidAmerica Nazarene, 77-69, in a Heart tournament semifinal on Friday night at the Kehl Center.

