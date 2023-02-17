Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The third day of the Iowa state wrestling tournament is an important one.
This morning's session at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines began with the blood round -- where the winners clinch a top-eight finish and the losers go home empty-handed -- and semifinal matches.
Five area wrestlers will be competing in today's state semifinals, and the day began with 21 of the area's 35 qualifiers still in contention for medals.
Below is a list of how area wrestlers have fared today. Check back throughout the day as this list is updated.
CLASS 2A
SEMIFINALS
126: Jace Jaspers (Mount Vernon) dec. Jerren Gille (Wahlert) 5-1.
285: Cameron Geuther (West Delaware) dec. Korver Hupke (Independence) 3-0.
CONSOLATION FOURTH ROUND
113: Jacob Zabka (Algona) pinned Brayden Maury (West Delaware) 0:23.
120: Carson Less (West Delaware) dec. Isaac Wilson (Algona) 6-3.
126: Mason Avila (Decorah) dec Jax Miller (West Delaware) 7-2.
138: Tyler Wieland (Independence) dec. Carson Turnis (West Delaware) 4-2, SV.
152: Jase Goodell (Humboldt) dec. Brent Yonkovic (West Delaware) 4-2.
160: Logan Peyton (West Delaware) dec. Mack Seaba (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 7-2.
195: Will Ward (West Delaware) dec. Cole Jeffries (Osage) 11-4.
CONSOLATION FIFTH ROUND
120: Aaron Boone (Washington) dec. Carson Less (West Delaware) 8-3.
160: Logan Peyton (West Delaware) maj. dec. Noah Strantz (Okoboji/HMS) 11-2.
195: Will Ward (West Delaware) pinned Carter Smuck (Winterset) 0:37.
CLASS 1A
195: Josh Glendening (Mediapolis) maj. dec. Nathan Beitz (Maquoketa Valley) 10-1.
106: Wesley Sadler (Lisbon) dec. Erik Flores (Clayton Ridge) 3-1.
220: Jack Hiland (Bellevue) dec. Gavin DeHoogh (Western Christian) 2-1.
220: Brady Davis (Maquoketa Valley) pinned Logan Wright (West Branch) 5:21.
285: Aiden Salow (Maquoketa Valley) pinned Keegan McMillan (West Sioux) 1:41.
220: Jack Hiland (Bellevue) dec. Aiden Heitland (AGWSR) 7-4.
220: David Smith (West Hancock) pinned Brady Davis (Maquoketa Valley) 4:42.
285: Alexander Kaufmann (Wilton) dec. Aiden Salow (Maquoketa Valley) 3-1.
