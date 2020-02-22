CASCADE, Iowa — As the season grows older, the question becomes more prominent: What’s it going to take to beat top-ranked Cascade?
“(Coach Mike) Sconsa always says you’re going to have to kill us to beat us, and we take that to heart,” said all-state guard Nicole McDermott, who scored a game-high 21 points in the Cougars’ 71-46 victory over Dyersville Beckman on Friday night in an Iowa Class 2A regional semifinal at Cascade High. “You’re going to have to play a full four quarters to beat us. We fight hard the whole game no matter what.”
In 39 straight regular-season games, it hasn’t been done. Over 53 consecutive home games the Cougars have stood tall, and in the past three seasons this Cascade program has lost just five games.
With their win over the Trailblazers (9-14), the Cougars improved to a state-best 24-0 on the season and advanced to Wednesday’s regional final to face Iowa City Regina (16-7) at Linn-Mar High School in Marion. The Cougars will be looking to clinch their eighth trip to the state tournament over the past nine seasons.
“We’re going to be prepared,” McDermott said. “Sconsa’s probably going to go home tonight and get right to watching film. He’ll have us ready with a few great days of practice.”
Skylar Dolphin scored 16 points for the balanced Cougars, while Abby Welter added 13 points and Ally Hoffman chipped in 11. Cascade’s known for its defense, no doubt, but the offense has really been developing into another way the Cougars can blitz an opponent.
“Obviously, Nicole is a big engine for us,” Sconsa said. “Skylar Dolphin is a piston for us, Jordan Simon does so much for us and Abby Welter continues to play exceptionally well. Ally Hoffman has come a long way as a player and is tough as nails. It’s a total team effort for us, but it starts on defense.”
Yes indeed, the Cougars’ defense makes the offense go, and behind a 1-2-2 press to open the game they had the Blazers reeling. McDermott scored 10 points in the opening frame as the Cougars took a 14-0 lead before Beckman found its first points. At the 4:20 mark of the second quarter, Beckman had 10 turnovers and nine points.
“We know that they’re tough, they play in the WaMaC,” Sconsa said. “They’re a really good team and exceedingly well-coached. I thought the energy was great, we hit shots early and got up and down the floor. It was a big win at home.”
It’s all come together as a perfect storm for Cascade opponents. On the season, the Cougars are allowing just 29.5 points per game and are winning games by an average of 32.3 points per contest.
“This senior group has been together awhile now,” McDermott said. “We know each other’s tendencies and we know when we need to help. We feed off each other.”
Kennedy Arens led the Blazers with 13 points.
“I thought we did a good job, as the first half got away from us a little bit but the second half was a much better job competing,” Beckman coach Chad Thomason said. “I’m proud of the girls and thought we fought as hard as we could the whole game.”