For the first time all race season, the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway had butts in the seats — around the neighborhood of 600 fans on hand.
After six exciting features on Sunday night, track organizers are hoping their weekly programs will keep them there.
Dubuque’s Joel Callahan took checkered in the International Motor Contest Association’s 25-lap GSI Late Model feature, earning the night’s top prize of $650 on the second week of racing at the Speedway.
“It’s fun. It’s always fun when you can win in front of your family and friends locally at your home track,” said Callahan, who started in the fourth slot in his No. 40 car and trailed pole sitter Terry Neal for most of the race. “It was a good night. We’ve been tweaking into the year. Seems like we kind of tweaked it the right way tonight. But it’s really nice to see all these fans here tonight.
“I knew that they’d have good crowds. There’s nothing else going on so it’s really going to help racing build that fan base back up, which is what we really need.”
Another big winner was Cascade, Iowa’s Brandon White in the 15-lap Hobby Stock feature, putting two Dubuque County locals among the six winners in victory lane at the Speedway.
White’s race was quite a commotion, with cautions on each of the first three laps and quite a bit of maneuvering behind Lowden, Iowa’s Christian Jordan. After starting off in the seventh slot, White worked his way up to second place by Lap 9. Three laps later, White overtook Jordan’s No. 87J car and was able to hold off both Jordan and Dakota Simonsen through the rest of the race.
The Hobby Stock feature ended under caution, with White staving off Simonsen’s No. 60 car for the win, to the applause of Sunday’s crowd for the first time all season at Dubuque.
“It’s crazy. The race was all over but it was fun,” said White, just 20 years old. “It’s a lot better (with fans).”
Joe Lafrenz opened up Sunday’s feature wins by clinching the eight-car, 10-lap 4 Cylinder series, outlasting Dubuque’s John W. Campbell. After White’s win came Wayne Hora (Anamosa, Iowa), in the 2-Man Cruiser feature and Gage Neal (Ely, Iowa) in the 15-lap IMCA SportMod.
There were a few costly wrecks in the IMCA Modified feature, namely bumping pole-sitter Timmy Current (Bernard, Iowa) out of the race by Lap 11. By that time, Freeport, Illinois’ Jeff Larson had secured the top spot and was able to fend off Dubuque’s Tyler Madigan over the final nine laps.
Track promoter Kevin Kotz,who also serves as general manager at the Fairgrounds, called Sunday night a success, adding drivers much prefer a live audience over the spectator-less season opener the Speedway ran
“It was fantastic. It’s good for the fairgrounds but it’s good for the community too,” said Kotz. “They like to race but there’s nothing better than your fans being up there.”