The Loras College men’s basketball team is brimming with confidence as it heads into the holiday break.
The Duhawks (8-3) notched their sixth straight victory with a 90-59 blowout over Blackburn College on Wednesday afternoon at Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
Ali Sabet led Loras with 22 points and eight rebounds, Tyler Bass added 21 points, Jared Pearson had 12 and Myles Barry 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galena 71, Pearl City 30 — At Pearl City, Ill.: Gracie Furlong scored 23 points and Addie Hefel 18 to lead Illinois Class 1A top-ranked Galena to a comfortable road win.
River Ridge (Wis.) 59, Southwestern 37 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Deanna Ramaker scored a game-high 17 points, but the Wildcats fell on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Shullsburg 62, Monticello 40 — At Monticello, Wis.: JJ Berendes led all scorers with 24 points as the Miners rolled past Monticello on Tuesday.
Platteville 72, New Glarus 57 — At Platteville, Wis.: The Hillmen improved to 5-3 on the season with a non-conference win.
