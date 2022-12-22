The Loras College men’s basketball team is brimming with confidence as it heads into the holiday break.

The Duhawks (8-3) notched their sixth straight victory with a 90-59 blowout over Blackburn College on Wednesday afternoon at Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.