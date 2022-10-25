EPWORTH, Iowa — New venue. Same familiar fall destination.

For the fourth consecutive season and sixth time overall, Western Dubuque has qualified for the Iowa state volleyball tournament, which will be held for the first time at Xtream Arena in Coralville beginning Monday.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.