Tyler Amburgey, a member of the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ 2011 Clark Cup championship team, passed away in his native Texas this weekend. He was 29.
The 6-foot-2, 209-pound defenseman from Rowlett, Texas, played four seasons of minor professional hockey before retiring in 2016 and turning his attention to coaching. He joined the Dallas Stars Elite U18 team prior to last season and also served as a defensive skills specialist with the Texas Warriors youth hockey organization.
He is survived by his wife, Aimee, and their young daughter, Rylee.
Amburgey played two seasons for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program and one season with the Tri-City Storm before being acquired by the Saints just prior to the 2010-11 season, their first back in the USHL following a 10-year hiatus. He contributed three goals, eight points, 77 penalty minutes and a plus-13 rating in 55 games as a shutdown defenseman for the USHL playoff championship team.
Dubuque traded Amburgey back to Tri-City before the 2011-12 season but reacquired him at the trade deadline later that season. He tallied a goal, four points and 31 penalty minutes in 24 games before aging out of the USHL.
Amburgey began his professional career a year later with the Quad City Mallards of the now-defunct Colonial Hockey League. He also played in the Southern Professional Hockey League and the ECHL, totaling 97 regular-season and 14 playoff games in four seasons. He helped the Pensicola Ice Pilots to the 2014 SPHL playoff championship.