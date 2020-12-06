The Clarke University men’s basketball team took NAIA No. 4-ranked William Penn to the limit on Saturday, but couldn’t quite pull off the upset in a 77-67 loss at the Kehl Center.
Josh Meier and Deylon Johnson led the Pride (3-3, 2-2 Heart of America Conference) with 13 points apiece. Jordan Lake chipped in 12 points and 11 assists.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 75, William Penn 63 — At Kehl Center: Cascade High grad Nicole McDermott and Makenna Haase led the No. 13-ranked Pride (6-1, 4-1 Heart) with 16 points each.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellevue 53, Easton Valley 22 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Mariah Hueneke scored a game-high 19 points as the Comets improved to 3-0.
Waterloo West 60, Dubuque Wahlert 48 — At Wahlert: Emma Donovan scored 19 points for the Golden Eagles (1-1), who had the Class 5A top-ranked Wahawks (1-0) on the ropes on Friday before a fourth-quarter rally.
PREP WRESTLING
Hawks crown 9 champs — At Manchester, Iowa: West Delaware’s Brayden Maury (106 pounds), Blake Engel (126), Reily Dolan (132), Jadyn Peyton (160), Jared Voss (170), Cael Meyer (182), Wyatt Voelker (195), Christian Nunley (220) and Carson Petlon (285) won individual titles as the Hawks outscored Western Dubuque, 284.5-188, for the team championship at the Bob Murphy Invitational.
Western Dubuque’s Kyle Schirmer (145), Greyson Gardner (170), Sawyer Nauman (195), Mitchell Ashline (220) and Emerson Lux-Morales (285) finished as runners-up.
Blazers take 5th — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Mason Recker won by fall in 3:39 in the 152-pound championship match to help Dyersville Beckman to a fifth-place team finish at the eight-team Keith Young Invitational.
Nick Hageman was runner-up at 145 for the Trailblazers, and Conner Grover (160) and Owen Huehnergarth (220) placed third.