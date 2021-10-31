East Dubuque senior Matt Foote finished 14th overall in 17:30.60 at the Illinois Class 1A Oregon Sectional meet on Saturday in Oregon, Ill., qualifying for the 1A state cross country meet.
Foote will compete at the 1A state meet on Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria. He led the charge for the East Dubuque/Galena co-op boys team, which finished 13th in the team standings out of 21 teams. The top six teams qualify for state.
Owen Murdock placed 67th in 18:58.37 for the co-op. Also scoring were Wil Quinn (83rd), Sam Eaton (100th) and Hayden Schemmel (132nd).
On the girls side, East Dubuque/Galena’s Samantha Callahan placed 32nd in 21:45.15, but didn’t make the state-qualifying cut.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Lake Country Lutheran 3, Cuba City 0 — At Waterloo, Wis.: The Cubans (25-7) couldn’t find one more upset on their postseason trail, suffering a 25-8, 25-13, 25-13 sweep at the hands of the second-ranked Lightning in a Division 3 sectional final.
PREP FOOTBALL
Darlington 32, Mondovi 6 — At Darlington, Wis.: Braden Davis had rushing scores of 16, 12, 55, and 15 yards as the Redbirds (10-1) cruised past Mondovi in a Wisconsin Division 6 second-round playoff matchup. Darlington will host Cuba City in the third round on Friday.
Black Hawk/Warren 20, Hilbert 3 — At Hilbert, Wis.: The Warriors (8-3) upset top-seeded Hilbert (9-2) on the road in the Wisconsin Division 7 second-round contest.
Newman Catholic 35, Belmont 0 — At Wausau, Wis.: The Braves (7-3) couldn’t get anything going against Newman Catholic (10-0) in the Wisconsin 8-player second-round playoff game.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Clarke 37, Graceland 14 — At Lamoni, Iowa: Western Dubuque grad Max Steffen caught touchdown passes of 18 and 55 yards, and Craig Elmore added two rushing scores, as the Pride (1-8) notched their first victory of the season.
Clarke quarterback Courtney Mables was 15-for-19 passing with two touchdowns. Elmore rushed for 157 yards on 20 attempts, and Steffen reeled in four catches for 133 yards.
UW-River Falls 31, UW-Platteville 28 — At River Falls, Wis.: Colin Schuetz threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers, but the Pioneers (2-6, 1-4 WIAC) fell just short on the road.
Ben Wilson caught eight passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. Logan Ketelhut, Austin Guy, and Brandt Stare also caught scoring passes for Platteville.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Freiburger, Rosenbum sweep A-R-C — At Decorah, Iowa: Wartburg’s Joe Freiburger, a Western Dubuque grad, and Loras College’s Kassie Rosenbum, a Clayton Ridge alum, claimed the American Rivers Conference individual cross country titles.
Freiburger finished in 25:04.3, and Rosenbum crossed in 20:43. Wartburg swept the team titles, with the Loras men and women both finishing runner-up. Dubuque finished seventh for the men and eighth for the women.
Ryan Harvey finished third for the Duhawk men in 25:13.7. Wahlert grad Ellie Osterberger was 15th for the Loras women in 23:43.4.
UW-P’s Bell takes 19th — At Colfax, Wis.: UW-Platteville’s Logan Bell finished 19th overall in 25:47.6, claiming the Pioneers’ best finish at the WIAC Championships. The UW-P men’s team earned seventh place and the women finished eighth.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Wayland Baptist 84, Clarke 76 — At Kehl Center: Giana Michels scored 17 points and Tina Ubl added 15, but the No. 19-ranked Pride (2-1) took a first-quarter lead and couldn’t hold it against No. 8 Wayland Baptist (2-0) in a ranked showdown.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 3, Nebraska Wesleyan 2 (2OT) — At Rock Bowl: Reed Miklavcic netted the game-winner in the 103rd minute of double overtime to move the Duhawks (11-6-2) past Nebraska Wesleyan in the American Rivers Conference tournament first round. Juan Jose Arias Mondragon and Kevin Kucaba also scored for Loras.
The Duhawks advanced to the semifinals to meet No. 2-seeded Simpson on Wednesday in Indianola, Iowa, at a time to be determined.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Luther 1, Dubuque 0 — At Decorah, Iowa: The Norse scored the game’s only goal in the 7th minute to eliminate the Spartans from the A-R-C tournament. UD finished the season with a mark of 8-9.
UW-Eau Claire 1, UW-Platteville 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Onalee Erickson stopped nine shots in goal, but the Pioneers (9-6-3, 0-6-1 WIAC) lost their final regular-season contest.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Duhawks split — At Milwaukee: Loras closed out the regular season with a win over Elmhurst in straight sets (25-17, 25-16, 25-20) and a tough five-set loss to Wisconsin Lutheran (27-25, 27-25, 14-25, 14-25, 15-12) at the Warrior Invite. Lyndsi Wilgenbusch led the Duhawks with 30 kills on the day. Krystal Tranel delivered 61 digs, and Sara Hoskins had 81 assists.
Cornell 3, Dubuque 2 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: The Spartans (11-17) rallied from a two-set deficit to win the next two, but the Rams claimed the decisive fifth set for a 25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 25-27, 15-8 victory. Emma Powell led UD with 22 kills, while Julie May added 19.
UW-Eau Claire 3, UW-Platteville 2 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: Olivia Kudronowicz recorded 16 kills and 15 digs, and Nicki Kammerzelt added 17 kills, but the Pioneers (13-15, 1-6 WIAC) lost their regular-season finale in a five-set thriller, 25-17, 23-25, 26-24, 15-25, 16-14.