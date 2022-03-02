Cascade's Josie Manternach (50), Devin Simon and Megan Smith walk off the court after Central drained a last second shot to win the Class 2A quarterfinals of The Iowa Girls High School Basketball State Tournament held at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
DES MOINES -- In the first half, Cascade fought like crazy to hang in.
In the second, the Cougars proved why Wells Fargo Arena has become their postseason home.
Cascade battled back from a 12-point halftime deficit and briefly captured the lead in the fourth quarter, only to have their hearts broken as Class 2A No. 3-ranked Central Lyon drained a jumper in the final seconds to end the 10th-ranked Cougars' season, 42-40, in a state quarterfinal matchup at Wells Fargo Arena Wednesday.
“I love the way our kids battled,” Cascade coach Mike Sconsa said. “I thought we came right back at them and I couldn’t ask for more from my kids. We were right there; they just made a great play at the end.”
Cascade bows out at 20-5 after reaching Wells Fargo Arena for the 10th time overall and eighth in the last 10 seasons.
Trailing, 29-17, at halftime, Cascade’s chances appeared slim for a second-half comeback, but its patented defense stiffened and the offense came to life, outscoring the Lions by 11 in the third to trail by just a point heading into the final quarter.
The Cougars tied the game on their opening possession of the fourth at 33-all and took its only lead of the game, 35-33, on the next possession with 7:12 remaining.
Central Lyon rallied to reclaim the lead, but the Cougars charged right back to tie it twice more in the closing minutes.
With the score knotted at 40-40, the Lions were content to hold for the final possession and worked the ball inside the lane, where they converted a short jumper as time expired.
In her final game in a Cascade uniform, senior guard Ally Hoffman led the Cougars with 16 points, while Alyssa Lux contributed eight.