Cascade girls basketball
Cascade's Josie Manternach (50), Devin Simon and Megan Smith walk off the court after Central drained a last second shot to win the Class 2A quarterfinals of The Iowa Girls High School Basketball State Tournament held at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

 Dave Kettering

DES MOINES -- In the first half, Cascade fought like crazy to hang in.

In the second, the Cougars proved why Wells Fargo Arena has become their postseason home.

Cascade battled back from a 12-point halftime deficit and briefly captured the lead in the fourth quarter, only to have their hearts broken as Class 2A No. 3-ranked Central Lyon drained a jumper in the final seconds to end the 10th-ranked Cougars' season, 42-40, in a state quarterfinal matchup at Wells Fargo Arena Wednesday.

“I love the way our kids battled,” Cascade coach Mike Sconsa said. “I thought we came right back at them and I couldn’t ask for more from my kids. We were right there; they just made a great play at the end.”

Cascade bows out at 20-5 after reaching Wells Fargo Arena for the 10th time overall and eighth in the last 10 seasons.

Trailing, 29-17, at halftime, Cascade’s chances appeared slim for a second-half comeback, but its patented defense stiffened and the offense came to life, outscoring the Lions by 11 in the third to trail by just a point heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars tied the game on their opening possession of the fourth at 33-all and took its only lead of the game, 35-33, on the next possession with 7:12 remaining.

Central Lyon rallied to reclaim the lead, but the Cougars charged right back to tie it twice more in the closing minutes.

With the score knotted at 40-40, the Lions were content to hold for the final possession and worked the ball inside the lane, where they converted a short jumper as time expired.

In her final game in a Cascade uniform, senior guard Ally Hoffman led the Cougars with 16 points, while Alyssa Lux contributed eight.

