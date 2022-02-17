Stephen Halliday needed only 82 seconds on Thursday night to put himself atop the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ career scoring chart.
And he wasn’t finished.
Halliday enjoyed a three-point night to lead the Saints to a 6-2 victory over the Madison Capitols at Mystique Community Ice Center. Just as importantly, Dubuque (24-10-5) leapfrogged Chicago and Muskegon into first place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference standings with a win on the first night of a three-game weekend.
“It was definitely cool to get that accomplishment, but, at the end of the day, we’re in first place right now, which is way more important to me,” said Halliday, an Ohio State University recruit. “I’m just glad we got the win. For us to be in first place right now shows we’ve been on a helluva run as a team lately.
“We still have some little details we can clean up, but I like where this team is at right now.”
Halliday staked the Saints to the lead just 1:22 into the game with his 22nd goal of the season. Connor Kurth prevented a Madison clearing attempt at the blue line and fed a wide-open Halliday at the left of the net. Halliday out-waited goalie Mason Kucenski, then snapped a shot into the top left corner of the net.
It marked the 145th point in Halliday’s three seasons in Dubuque. He broke a tie with Shane Sooth, who skated for Dubuque from 2010-13, atop the Saints’ scoring list in the Tier I era.
“It was special to me to be a part of ‘Steve O’ getting the record,” Kurth said. “I’ve played with him the last two years, and I’ve learned so much from him. It was an honor to be a part of it.”
Axel Kumlin doubled the lead just 42 seconds later, when the defenseman pinched in from the right point and rifled a shot just inside the right goal post for his fourth goal of the season. Max Montes and Nikita Borodayenko picked up the assists after the Saints continued to pressure in the Madison zone.
Halliday struck again at the 4:06 mark of the opening period. Kurth found Halliday streaking through the slot, and Halliday backhanded a shot that chased Kucenski after allowing three goals on just four shots. Simon Latkoczy took over the Capitols’ net and steadied the defensive ship for the rest of the period, but Kucenski returned for the start of the third period.
“It’s huge to have a start like that tonight, especially with this being such a long weekend,” Kurth said. “Obviously, you still have to stay in the game, but getting a lead like that allows you to play a little looser.”
Halliday’s second goal tied Chris Ferraro for second place on the Saints’ all-time scoring list, which includes the 20 seasons prior to the USHL going Tier I. Steve MacSwain tops the list at 157, and Halliday has 22 games remaining this season to catch him.
Dubuque stretched the lead to 4-0 at the 4:01 mark of the second period and 8 seconds into its second power play of the night. Borodayenko wired a one-timer from the slot for his 12th goal of the season after tic-tac-toe passes from Ryan Beck and Kurth.
Kenny Connors made it 5-0 with a 4-on-3 power play goal 12:17 into the middle period. Kurth and Samuel Sjolund moved the puck around the perimeter to Halliday in the right circle, and Halliday found Connors on the backdoor for a tap-in and his 15th goal of the season.
“You never know what can happen, and you certainly can’t take anything for granted in this league,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “I loved the way we started the game tonight. We played with such high tempo, we were moving the puck and guys were working to get open. It was a lot of unselfish hockey, and that was really good.
“We didn’t sustain that for the full 60 minutes, but it’s a work in progress. Sometimes, it’s hard to sustain that when you have a lead like we had tonight.”
Less than a minute later, Jake Dunlap ended Paxton Geisel’s shutout bid with a perfect shot from a sharp angle on the right wing.
But Shawn O’Donnell got that goal back at the 17:33 mark. He took a long Gabriel Lundberg outlet pass, sped behind the defense and beat Latkoczy on the breakaway for his third goal of the season to make it 6-1.
Luke Mittelstad’s power play goal 5:40 into the third period pulled Madison within 6-2.
Dubuque hosts USA Hockey’s Under-18 squad tonight and visits Madison on Saturday.