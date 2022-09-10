Here is a capsule look at
today’s area games:
UW-LA CROSSE (1-0) AT DUBUQUE (0-1)
Kickoff: 6 p.m.
Last week: Dubuque lost to Marietta, 14-13; UW-La Crosse beat Dakota State, 42-7
Last year: UW-La Crosse won, 38-7
Outlook: Despite scoring only 13 points in last week’s season-opening loss, UD was quite productive on offense. First-year starting quarterback Ben Gultig completed 20 of 28 passes for 212 yards, Kallion Buckner gained 134 on the ground, and Za’Cameron Brice totaled 129 yards receiving. The Spartans’ defense was strong, too, allowing just two second-half touchdowns. They’ll need to take it to another level tonight with the NCAA Division III 12th-ranked Eagles in town.
LORAS (0-1) AT BENEDICTINE (1-0)
Kickoff: 6 p.m.
Last week: Loras lost to UW-Eau Claire, 30-27; Benedictine beat Finlandia, 52-7
Last year: Did not meet
Outlook: The Duhawks have owned this series, winning the last eight against the Eagles, with the last meeting coming in 2019. Last week’s stats indicate Loras should be entering this game 1-0 after outperforming UW-Eau Claire in nearly every category. But two late scores by the Blugolds spelled doom for the Duhawks. No doubt Loras will be hungry this week, but it will have to come against a solid Benedictine team that has a combined record of 17-4 over the last three seasons.
CLARKE (1-1) at CENTRAL METHODIST (0-2)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Livestream: https://www.heartconferencenetwork.com/cmu/
Last week: Clarke beat Missouri Valley, 31-30; Central Methodist lost to Peru State, 24-0
Last year: Central Methodist won, 31-16
Outlook: These two programs appear to be headed in opposite directions, with the Pride coming off their first-ever win over Missouri Valley last week. Conversely, Central Methodist went 9-3 last year but has been shut out in its first two games this season. Optimism is rising in the Clarke locker room, especially after quarterback Brandon Mueller’s second consecutive 300-yard passing game to open the season. With a win, the Pride would have a winning record for the first time in program history.
BETHEL (1-0) at UW-Platteville (0-1)
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Livestream: https://letsgopioneers.com/composite
Last week: The Pioneers lost to NCAA Division II program Michigan Tech, 23-13; Bethel routed Pacific Lutheran, 41-9
Last year: Bethel won, 28-7
Outlook: With their home opener today, the Pioneers will be celebrating 50 years in the “Ralph,” as Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium opened on Sept. 9, 1972. It might not be a completely joyous celebration, however, as the Royals enter as the No. 11-ranked team in the latest D3football.com top 25 poll. The quarterback situation will be one to watch for the Pioneers after opening day starter Michael Priami left last week’s game with an injury. Plus, the offense desperately needs to get its running attack off the ground after being held to 15 rushing yards last week.
