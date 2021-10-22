The postseason series begins this weekend for high school cross country programs in Illinois and Wisconsin. Here is a capsule look at Saturday’s meets involving area schools:
ILLINOIS
CLASS 1A WINNEBAGO REGIONAL
Site: Fuller Forest Preserve, Rockford, Ill.
Time: Girls race at 10 a.m.; boys race at 11 a.m.
Participating schools: East Dubuque co-op, Byron, Dakota, Durand, Freeport Aquin, Genoa, Hinckley Big Rock, Johnsburg, Marengo, Oregon, Poplar Grove North Boone, Richmond Burton, Rockford Lutheran, Rockford Our Lady of Sacred Heart, Rockford Christian, Shabbona Indian Creek, Stillman Valley, Stockton, Winnebago, Woodstock Marian.
Who advances: The first seven teams and the first five individual runners who are not members of advancing teams will qualify for the sectional meet on Oct. 30. Oregon will host the sectional meet, which includes runners from regionals at Winnebago, Rock Falls and Peru St. Bede. Illinois has five sectional meets.
WISCONSIN
DIVISION 2 PRAIRIE DU CHIEN SECTIONAL
Site: Prairie du Chien Country Club
Time: Boys race at 11 a.m.; girls race at 11:45 a.m.
Participating schools: Brodhead/Juda, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, Edgewood, Evansville, Lodi, McFarland, Monroe, Mount Horeb, New Glarus/Monticello, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center/Ithaca, River Valley, Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.
Who advances: The top two teams and the first five individual finishers who are not part of a qualifying team advance to the state meet Oct. 30 at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Other sectional sites: Colby, Kiel, Oconto Falls, Portage, Racine St. Catherine’s, Rice Lake, Shorewood.
DIVISION 3 ALBANY SECTIONAL
Site: Baertschi Farm, Albany.
Time: Boys race at 11 a.m.; girls race at 11:45 a.m.
Participating schools: Albany, Belleville, Boscobel, Cassville, Darlington, DeSoto, Fennimore, Iowa-Grant, Lancaster, Madison Country Day/Abundant Life Christian, Marshall, North Crawford, Parkview, Pecatonica/Argyle, Poynette, River Ridge, Riverdale, Saint Ambrose, Seneca, Shullsburg/Benton, Wauzeka/Steuben.
Who advances: The top two teams and the first five individual finishers who are not part of a qualifying team advance to the state meet Oct. 30 at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Other sectional sites: Phillips, Athens, Weyauwega-Fremont, Boyceville, Westby, Manitowoc Lutheran, The Prairie School.