During last season’s Iowa state track and field meet, Western Dubuque’s Audrey Biermann took on the role of the underdog before claiming four gold medals.
This season, she knows she has a target on her back, but that’s only adding fuel to her fire.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week is ranked No. 1 in Iowa Class 3A in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters and the sprint medley heading into tonight’s state qualifying meet at Decorah, Iowa.
At the Mississippi Valley Conference meet last Thursday in Epworth, she won the 100, 200 and 400 and broke school records with a 25.06 in the 200 and a 55.55 in the 400 en route to being named the MVC Athlete of the Year.
“She has big goals in mind, and we’ve made sure that her training was set for her to peak at the right time,” Western Dubuque coach Josie Limmex said. “She is extremely determined and we are excited to see her continue to shine.”
Biermann said she was thrilled to find out that she had been named the MVC Athlete of the Year.
“It was fun to find out at my last home meet ever,” she said. “Everyone was really excited for me.”
Biermann took home gold medals in the 100, 200, 400 and sprint medley in Des Moines at the state meet last season. She said her goal is to reclaim each of those titles next week.
“It would be amazing to be able to win all of those events again as a senior,” Biermann said. “If I run the way I know I can, I’m confident I can do it. My times have already been faster than what I was running last year, so that’s super exciting.”
This past fall, Biermann fulfilled a lifelong dream when she committed to run track and field at the University of Iowa.
“Until last season, I never thought I’d be able to run for a school like Iowa,” Biermann said. “It’s going to be super cool to get to run for them.”
Added Limmex: “She’s one of the special ones that you just love to coach. She’s leaving the program better than when she got here, and she’s gotten people excited about track and field.”
Biermann currently holds the school record in the 200, 400, 4x100, 4x400 and sprint medley.
“I really hope that I’m leaving some type of legacy here,” she said. “I know a lot of younger girls look up to me, and I hope I’ve encouraged them to go out for track and field so they can fall in love with it like I have.”
Added Limmex: “She has really blossomed into her leadership role, and she’s so humble. She’s put her time in to get herself stronger and faster, and we are so happy for her success.”