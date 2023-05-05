Dubuque did not make the initial cut for The Arena League, an indoor circuit scheduled to kick off play with four teams in the summer of 2024.
But there’s still a chance.
The league recently announced that Springfield, Mo., and Duluth, Minn., will be a part of the inaugural season following a fan vote that launched this winter. Waterloo, Iowa, was announced as the third team on Thursday, and the fourth will be named in June.
Among the other cities in contention for the final spot are Kansas City, Mo.; Rochester, Minn.; Little Rock, Ark.; Rockford, Ill.; Oklahoma City; and Wichita Falls, Texas.
Tim Brown, the Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver from Notre Dame who went on to a Hall of Fame career in the National Football League, will serve as the league chairman and commissioner of the league.
The league will play a 10-game regular-season schedule, plus playoffs, from June through August and promises to “push the boundaries” of football.
Games will take place on traditional 50-yard by 85-feet indoor arena fields with padded walls. It will include a 20-second play clock and no huddles, except during timeouts.
It will feature 15-player rosters with six players on the field at one time. The quarterback will not be allowed to run the ball past the line of scrimmage, but all offensive players become eligible receivers at the snap of the ball. Defensively, there will be no restrictions.
The game does not include field goals or kickoffs, so teams will not roster a kicker. Teams must go for it on fourth down, onside kicks will be replaced by onside conversions, and kickoffs will be replaced by quarterback throw-offs.
The game will be officiated by sky judges who watch the game via video, call penalties and relay them to an on-field official who sets the ball and makes announcements on penalties.
Fan input will be welcomed and encouraged.
BARBARIANS HOLD OFF RIVERBOAT GAMBLERS
The Dubuque Riverboat Gamblers took their first defeat of the spring season on Saturday, when they dropped a 41-31 decision to the Milwaukee Barbarians at the Wisconsin Rugby Facility in Madison.
Dubuque had to play catch-up most of the afternoon but got scoring from Daniel Lonski, Alex Bleakney, Michael Olonau, Elliot Gaul and Ben Degen. Gaul earned the man of the match honor for his stout defense.
The Riverboat Gamblers wrap up their spring season this weekend at the All-Iowa Championships in Iowa Falls. Dubuque is the defending champion.
LANCASTER GIRLS GOLFERS EARN ACADEMIC HONOR
The Lancaster girls golf team received honorable mention academic all-state accolades from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin. Schools with at least a 3.25 team GPA receive the honor.
Lancaster’s squad included Brianna Kirsch, Kate McWilliams, Paige Lolwing, Evy Dhyanchand and Lynell Miller.
DUBUQUE BOWLING HALL OF FAME BANQUET SET
The Dubuque Area USBC will welcome three new members to its Hall of Fame during a special dinner and induction ceremony Tuesday, May 9 at the Dubuque Fairgrounds.
Jim Johnson will be inducted for superior bowling performance. Eldon “Fritz” Biver and Pam Reddick will both be inducted posthumously for outstanding service to the sport.
To make a reservation for the dinner, contact Tim Hedrick at 563-581-5283 or tenpindad10@aol.com.
