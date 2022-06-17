The Darlington High School cross country team will take a unique tour across the southern part of Wisconsin today and Saturday.
For the 20th consecutive year, the Redbirds will raise money for the Lafayette County Relay For Life by running from the shores of Lake Michigan to the Mississippi River. Cross country coach Arnie Miehe coordinates the trip, which has raised more than $28,000 for cancer research since its inception.
All of the participants will dip their feet in Lake Michigan at 6:15 a.m. today and relay a baton in half-mile increments until roughly 7:30 p.m., when they reach Monroe. On the second day, the runners will begin at roughly 9 a.m. and arrive at the Mississippi River boat landing in East Dubuque, Ill., at approximately 3:45 p.m.
This year’s run has been dedicated to Ed Edwards, a former basketball coach and history teacher at Darlington High School who has been battling Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.
NORTHWEST ILLINOIS PREPS COMPETE IN ALL-STAR SERIES
Three area seniors competed in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star games Saturday at the Pontiac Community gym in Pontiac, Ill.
Galena’s Maggie Furlong scored six points, and Stockton’s Brynn Haas added five points as the Class 1A-2A girls North squad dropped a 98-75 decision to the South squad. Galena’s Jamie Watson coached the North squad.
Scales Mound’s Ben Werner did not score as the Class 1A-2A boys North squad fell, 113-105, to the South.
PLACID DAY OF HONOR SET FOR SATURDAY
The fifth-annual Placid semi-pro baseball team’s Day of Honor will take place Saturday, with events throughout the day. Merlin Simon, John Palmer, Larry Leibold and Alvin McDermott will be added to the Placid Wall of Honor along with loyal supporter Chris Brehm.
Pleasant Grove will host Epworth at noon in a Prairie League game, while Cascade meets Dyersville at 2 p.m. in an Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League contest. An Old Timers’ Game is scheduled for 4 p.m. followed by the Wall of Honor ceremony at 5 p.m. and music from Mark Zalaznik starting at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available, and carry-ins are not permitted at the ballpark.
IOWA STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT TELEVISED
The Iowa High School Sports Network will broadcast all 28 games from the state baseball tournament July 18-22. The two largest classes will play at the University of Iowa, and the two smallest classes will play at Carroll Stadium.
All games will air at IHSSN.com and the Watch IHSSN App, as well as select cable network and broadcast network affiliates. That includes Mediacom Ch. 22 in Dubuque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.