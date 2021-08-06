For the tiny village of Menominee, Ill., this weekend marks its World Series.
An annual summer tradition kicks off tonight at the Menominee Ballpark with Mayor Cliff Splinter throwing out the ceremonial first pitch of the 21st Menominee Family Softball Tournament.
Twelve families with roots in the community will compete Saturday and Sunday in the co-ed softball showdown for the trophy and the right to claim bragging rights for another year.
“Menominee comes together for this thing and everybody helps with it,” event organizer Jerry Meyer said. “It’s almost like the old parish picnics that we used to have. A lot of people come, a lot of beer, brats and hot dogs. It’s just like a big reunion between all 12 families that end up playing in this.”
To participate in the event, the family must have ties to the community of Menominee and players must be at least first cousins with someone on the team.
“There’s aunts, uncles, there’s a rule that at least one 50-year-old has to play at least one inning, so that’s always fun to get them involved,” Meyer said.
Meyer noted that even after 20 years, the tournament continues to grow.
“It gets a little bigger every year. It really draws a crowd — for our community anyway,” he said.
In past years, they have expanded the field to 14 teams, but found it hard to complete all the games by the end of the weekend, so they have since capped it at 12.
“It was hard to get it done in three days, so 12 seems to be the ideal number,” Meyer said. “I’ve got a waiting list usually, so if a team drops out, there’s always somebody waiting to get in.”
Meyer said that while the tournament typically starts out as good old family fun, it tends to intensify around the semifinals as the competition ramps up.
“Toward the end of the tournament, it gets pretty intense,” he said. “Usually, it’s just a fun thing to start off with, but once you get down to the final four or five teams, everybody wants that trophy. It’s kind of bragging rights from year to year.”
After the ceremonial activities and first pitch takes place tonight, the competition begins at 10 a.m Saturday and games go all the way until 9 p.m. But after a long day of intense family vs. family softball, there is always time for fun at the end of the night.
“On Saturday night, we have a contest out on the field between the families,” Meyer said. “We’ve done crazy things like tie a rope to your foot with a balloon on the end and everybody has to run out and try and pop each other’s balloon.”
This year’s featured family-fun contest will consist of taking a pair of shorts and a T-shirt, rolling them into a ball, soaking them in water and freezing them in a cooler. Families will then line up on the base lines and sprint to the coolers and attempt to put the frozen articles of clothing on a teammate.
The winner of the contest wins a free pizza from JM’s Tap, the local tavern owned by Meyer and his wife.
The final day of competition ramps up again Sunday at 10 a.m. with family bragging rights on the line. The Rojemann family will look to defend its title from 2020. But the Schneider, Hilby/Thill, and Doyle families — who have each won multiple titles dating back to 2014 — will be gunning to reclaim their community glory.