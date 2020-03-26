The Iowa High School Athletic Association released football schedules for the 2020 season today.
Here are the schedules for area teams:
CLASS 4A
Dubuque Hempstead
Aug. 28 -- vs. Dubuque, Senior
Sept. 4 -- at Iowa City, West
Sept. 11 -- at Davenport, Central
Sept. 18 -- vs. Davenport, North
Sept. 25 -- vs. Linn-Mar, Marion
Oct. 1 -- at Davenport, West
Oct. 9 -- vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids
Oct. 16 -- at Pleasant Valley
Oct. 23 -- vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Dubuque Senior
Aug. 28 -- at Dubuque, Hempstead
Sept. 4 -- vs. Linn-Mar, Marion
Sept. 11 -- vs. Pleasant Valley
Sept. 18 -- at Cedar Rapids, Washington
Sept. 25 -- at Muscatine
Oct. 2 -- vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids
Oct. 9 -- at Cedar Falls
Oct. 16 -- vs. Davenport, North
Oct. 22 -- at Davenport, West
CLASS 3A
Western Dubuque
Aug. 28 -- at Xavier, Cedar Rapids
Sept. 4 -- at Assumption, Davenport
Sept. 11 -- vs. Washington
Sept. 18 -- vs. North Scott, Eldridge
Sept. 25 -- at Charles City
Oct. 2 -- vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
Oct. 9 -- vs. Waterloo, East
Oct. 16 -- at West Delaware, Manchester
Oct. 23 -- at Decorah
Dubuque Wahlert
Aug. 28 -- at West Delaware, Manchester
Sept. 4 -- vs. Waterloo, East
Sept. 11 -- vs. Waverly-Shell Rock
Sept. 18 -- at Decorah
Sept. 25 -- vs. Clinton
Oct. 2 -- at North Scott, Eldridge
Oct. 9 -- at Marion
Oct. 16 -- vs. Central DeWitt
Oct. 23 -- vs. Assumption, Davenport
West Delaware
Aug. 28 -- vs. Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
Sept. 4 -- at Clinton
Sept. 11 -- at Assumption, Davenport
Sept. 18 -- vs. Webster City
Sept. 25 -- at Decorah
Oct. 2 -- vs. Charles City
Oct. 9 -- at Waverly-Shell Rock
Oct. 16 -- vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque
Oct. 23 -- vs. Waterloo, East
CLASS 2A
Maquoketa
Aug. 28 -- at Central DeWitt
Sept. 4 -- vs. Independence
Sept. 11 -- at Clinton
Sept. 18 -- vs. Center Point-Urbana
Sept. 25 -- at West Liberty
Oct. 2 -- vs. Monticello
Oct. 9 -- vs. Anamosa
Oct. 16 -- at Tipton
Oct. 23 -- at Camanche
CLASS 1A
Dyersville Beckman
Aug. 28 -- at Regina, Iowa City
Sept. 4 -- vs. MFL MarMac
Sept. 11 -- vs. Anamosa
Sept. 18 -- at Monticello
Sept. 25 -- vs. Northeast, Goose Lake
Oct. 2 -- at Cascade, Western Dubuque
Oct. 9 -- vs. Durant
Oct. 16 -- at Wilton
Oct. 23 -- vs. West Branch
Cascade
Aug. 28 -- at Monticello
Sept. 4 -- vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Sept. 11 -- vs. Camanche
Sept. 18 -- at Bellevue
Sept. 25 -- at West Branch
Oct. 2 -- vs. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
Oct. 9 -- vs. Wilton
Oct. 16 -- at Northeast, Goose Lake
Oct. 23 -- at Durant
CLASS A
Bellevue
Aug. 28 -- at MFL MarMac
Sept. 4 -- vs. Durant
Sept. 11 -- at Northeast, Goose Lake
Sept. 18 -- vs. Cascade, Western Dubuque
Sept. 25 -- at North Linn, Troy Mills
Oct. 2 -- vs. Alburnett
Oct. 9 -- at Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Oct. 16 -- at Edgewood-Colesburg
Oct. 23 -- vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop
Clayton Ridge
Aug. 28 -- vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop
Sept. 4 -- at Lisbon
Sept. 11 -- vs. Edgewood-Colesburg
Sept. 18 -- at North Linn, Troy Mills
Sept. 25 -- vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar
Oct. 2 -- vs. MFL MarMac
Oct. 9 -- at Postville
Oct. 16 -- at Starmont
Oct. 23 -- vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
Edgewood-Colesburg
Aug. 28 -- vs. Grundy Center
Sept. 4 -- at Starmont
Sept. 11 -- at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Sept. 18 -- vs. MFL MarMac
Sept. 25 -- at Alburnett
Oct. 2 -- vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop
Oct. 9 -- at North Linn, Troy Mills
Oct. 16 -- vs. Bellevue
Oct. 23 -- vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Maquoketa Valley
Aug. 28 -- vs. Starmont
Sept. 4 -- at Cascade, Western Dubuque
Sept. 11 -- at MFL MarMac
Sept. 18 -- vs. Nashua-Plainfield
Sept. 25 -- at East Buchanan, Winthrop
Oct. 2 -- vs. North Linn, Troy Mills
Oct. 9 -- vs. Bellevue
Oct. 16 -- at Alburnett
Oct. 23 -- at Edgewood-Colesburg