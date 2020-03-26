The Iowa High School Athletic Association released football schedules for the 2020 season today.

Here are the schedules for area teams:

CLASS 4A

Dubuque Hempstead

Aug. 28 -- vs. Dubuque, Senior

Sept. 4 -- at Iowa City, West

Sept. 11 -- at Davenport, Central

Sept. 18 -- vs. Davenport, North

Sept. 25 -- vs. Linn-Mar, Marion

Oct. 1 -- at Davenport, West

Oct. 9 -- vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids

Oct. 16 -- at Pleasant Valley

Oct. 23 -- vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Dubuque Senior

Aug. 28 -- at Dubuque, Hempstead

Sept. 4 -- vs. Linn-Mar, Marion

Sept. 11 -- vs. Pleasant Valley

Sept. 18 -- at Cedar Rapids, Washington

Sept. 25 -- at Muscatine

Oct. 2 -- vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids

Oct. 9 -- at Cedar Falls

Oct. 16 -- vs. Davenport, North

Oct. 22 -- at Davenport, West

CLASS 3A

Western Dubuque

Aug. 28 -- at Xavier, Cedar Rapids

Sept. 4 -- at Assumption, Davenport

Sept. 11 -- vs. Washington

Sept. 18 -- vs. North Scott, Eldridge

Sept. 25 -- at Charles City

Oct. 2 -- vs. Waverly-Shell Rock

Oct. 9 -- vs. Waterloo, East

Oct. 16 -- at West Delaware, Manchester

Oct. 23 -- at Decorah

Dubuque Wahlert

Aug. 28 -- at West Delaware, Manchester

Sept. 4 -- vs. Waterloo, East

Sept. 11 -- vs. Waverly-Shell Rock

Sept. 18 -- at Decorah

Sept. 25 -- vs. Clinton

Oct. 2 -- at North Scott, Eldridge

Oct. 9 -- at Marion

Oct. 16 -- vs. Central DeWitt

Oct. 23 -- vs. Assumption, Davenport

West Delaware

Aug. 28 -- vs. Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque

Sept. 4 -- at Clinton

Sept. 11 -- at Assumption, Davenport

Sept. 18 -- vs. Webster City

Sept. 25 -- at Decorah

Oct. 2 -- vs. Charles City

Oct. 9 -- at Waverly-Shell Rock

Oct. 16 -- vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque

Oct. 23 -- vs. Waterloo, East

CLASS 2A

Maquoketa

Aug. 28 -- at Central DeWitt

Sept. 4 -- vs. Independence

Sept. 11 -- at Clinton

Sept. 18 -- vs. Center Point-Urbana

Sept. 25 -- at West Liberty

Oct. 2 -- vs. Monticello

Oct. 9 -- vs. Anamosa

Oct. 16 -- at Tipton

Oct. 23 -- at Camanche

CLASS 1A

Dyersville Beckman

Aug. 28 -- at Regina, Iowa City

Sept. 4 -- vs. MFL MarMac

Sept. 11 -- vs. Anamosa

Sept. 18 -- at Monticello

Sept. 25 -- vs. Northeast, Goose Lake

Oct. 2 -- at Cascade, Western Dubuque

Oct. 9 -- vs. Durant

Oct. 16 -- at Wilton

Oct. 23 -- vs. West Branch

Cascade

Aug. 28 -- at Monticello

Sept. 4 -- vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi

Sept. 11 -- vs. Camanche

Sept. 18 -- at Bellevue

Sept. 25 -- at West Branch

Oct. 2 -- vs. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville

Oct. 9 -- vs. Wilton

Oct. 16 -- at Northeast, Goose Lake

Oct. 23 -- at Durant

CLASS A

Bellevue

Aug. 28 -- at MFL MarMac

Sept. 4 -- vs. Durant

Sept. 11 -- at Northeast, Goose Lake

Sept. 18 -- vs. Cascade, Western Dubuque

Sept. 25 -- at North Linn, Troy Mills

Oct. 2 -- vs. Alburnett

Oct. 9 -- at Maquoketa Valley, Delhi

Oct. 16 -- at Edgewood-Colesburg

Oct. 23 -- vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop

Clayton Ridge

Aug. 28 -- vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop

Sept. 4 -- at Lisbon

Sept. 11 -- vs. Edgewood-Colesburg

Sept. 18 -- at North Linn, Troy Mills

Sept. 25 -- vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar

Oct. 2 -- vs. MFL MarMac

Oct. 9 -- at Postville

Oct. 16 -- at Starmont

Oct. 23 -- vs. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank

Edgewood-Colesburg

Aug. 28 -- vs. Grundy Center

Sept. 4 -- at Starmont

Sept. 11 -- at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg

Sept. 18 -- vs. MFL MarMac

Sept. 25 -- at Alburnett

Oct. 2 -- vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop

Oct. 9 -- at North Linn, Troy Mills

Oct. 16 -- vs. Bellevue

Oct. 23 -- vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi

Maquoketa Valley

Aug. 28 -- vs. Starmont

Sept. 4 -- at Cascade, Western Dubuque

Sept. 11 -- at MFL MarMac

Sept. 18 -- vs. Nashua-Plainfield

Sept. 25 -- at East Buchanan, Winthrop

Oct. 2 -- vs. North Linn, Troy Mills

Oct. 9 -- vs. Bellevue

Oct. 16 -- at Alburnett

Oct. 23 -- at Edgewood-Colesburg

