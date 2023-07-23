07212023-wdstatewin17-dk.jpg
Buy Now

Members of the Western Dubuque baseball team celebrate Friday night after defeating North Polk, 6-2, in the Iowa Class 3A state championship game at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City. The Bobcats won their second consecutive title.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

IOWA CITY — This could be the early stages of something really special at Western Dubuque High School.

The Bobcats lived up to their season-long No. 1 ranking on Friday night by beating second-seeded North Polk, 6-2, at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus for their second consecutive Iowa Class 3A state baseball championship. Western Dubuque (36-9) matched a program record for victories in a season three weeks after winning the first Mississippi Valley Conference divisional championship since joining the league in 2019.

Recommended for you