IOWA CITY — This could be the early stages of something really special at Western Dubuque High School.
The Bobcats lived up to their season-long No. 1 ranking on Friday night by beating second-seeded North Polk, 6-2, at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus for their second consecutive Iowa Class 3A state baseball championship. Western Dubuque (36-9) matched a program record for victories in a season three weeks after winning the first Mississippi Valley Conference divisional championship since joining the league in 2019.
“It’s such a great feeling to repeat, because we know we had a target on our back all season,” junior second baseman and leadoff hitter Jake Goodman said. “Being ranked No. 1 the whole season is actually a really hard thing to do, because you’re getting everybody’s best effort every game. It means a lot to be able to come out and prove it on the big stage.
“Our leaders did a great job all season long of setting an example by staying calm and playing our brand of baseball. All of our younger kids followed their lead and fed off that confidence. They knew we could do it.”
The Bobcats lived up to the lofty expectations despite turning over half of its starting lineup from last season’s title game, a 7-1 victory over perennial powerhouse Davenport Assumption. At the time, it seemed as though seniors Tucker Nauman, Garrett Kadolph, Bryn Vantiger, Jack Clemens and Nick Bryant would be awfully difficult to replace from a 32-11 squad.
But returning starters Goodman, Brett Harris, Caleb Klein, ace pitcher Isaac Then and Connor Maiers provided plenty of pop at the top of the lineup, and lineup newcomers Hunter Quagliano, Brayden Delaney, Tanner Anderson and Colton McIlrath stepped up so the Bobcats wouldn’t skip a beat.
“That’s really a credit to our JV coaches, Hunter Westhoff and Mike Cook, who do such a great job of developing guys who can step right into a starting role when we need them,” said Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant, who owns a 598-326 record in 24 seasons and has led the Bobcats to all seven of their summer state tournament appearances, all since 2005.
“They’re training the same way we’re training all year and they play about 30 games a year. Our JV is a huge part of our program. And it’s no coincidence that we’ve made it to state four of the six years since we invested in it.”
So Bryant probably won’t sweat much about losing seven talented senior regulars — Klein, Then, Maiers, Delaney, McIlrath, Connor Krogman and Ryan Klostermann — from this season. The pipeline includes No. 2 pitcher Clayten Lindecker, who won six games this season, and T.J. Cook and Ben Wernimont, who served as courtesy runners at state.
Aspiring baseball players who haven’t even started classes at the high school in Epworth have already started preparing for playing three or four years down the line in the always tough MVC. Western Dubuque’s feeder system has already instilled the Bobcat Way.
“Every team has its kryptonite, but I knew it wasn’t going to be a power pitcher that would beat us,” Bryant said of North Polk’s staff, which led Class 3A in strikeouts and ERA. “We train for it all the time, and we have 13-, 14-year-olds who are training for it right now. Kids going into 8th grade are training for velocity, because they know that’s how we’ll evaluate them. When you get to our level, can you hit velo and is your swing efficient?
“When you play in a 4A conference as good as the MVC, you have to be able to hit guys who throw 88-89 mph. That’s just the way it is. If you want to be one of the better teams, you have to work at it. And we do.”
Competing in the MVC brings a gauntlet of a schedule, and, at one point with the Bobcats still a member of the WaMaC Conference, there were folks in Dubuque County who wondered if joining the MVC would be detrimental to the athletic programs. Western Dubuque remains the league’s third-smallest school, behind Dubuque Wahlert and Cedar Rapids Xavier.
This season, the Bobcats played 27 games against Class 4A competition, went 13-2 against Class 3A schools and added three wins against smaller schools, including an 18-8 decision over Class 2A state champ Beckman Catholic early in the season.
Western Dubuque hasn’t lost since dropping 3-2 and 7-2 decisions at No. 2-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie on June 30.
“Not many teams go into Prairie and go toe-to-toe with them and not make mistakes,” Bryant said. “We played two games down there and didn’t make an error, which is tough to do. They got us, because they’re really, really good. But, playing in that environment against that kind of competition shows you your weaknesses and shows you how critical it is to play clean baseball.
“Coming down here to state, we made two errors in three games, and none of them hurt us. It’s a credit to our guys. They can handle playing in front of a big crowd and they can handle playing on a big stage. They have nerves of steel because they’ve been through big games. The MVC does that for you.”
And the Bobcats produced up and down the order.
All nine guys in the starting lineup collected at least one hit and drove in a run as Western Dubuque outscored Harlan, Wahlert and North Polk by a combined 23-6. No. 9 hitter McIlrath went 4-for-7 at state, while Goodman, Klein, Then, Maiers and Quagliano all hit .300 or better. Klein was the only starter who didn’t collect a walk at state.
But Western Dubuque didn’t just slug its way to a state title.
Then went 2-0 and allowed just one earned run in 10 2/3 innings while striking out 12 and scattering nine hits. He won his second straight state championship game.
“I kind of just got zoned in and blocked everything else out,” Then said. “It was just me and Brayden, our catcher, out there. That was it. We just went to work.”
Harris earned the win against Wahlert after allowing just one run in four innings in relief of Lindecker. And Klostermann retired all four batters he faced to end the championship game despite not appearing in any of the previous five postseason games.