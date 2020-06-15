Chris Doyle is out at the University of Iowa.
Athletic director Gary Barta today announced that the university’s athletics department and its longtime strength and conditioning coordinator had reached a separation agreement, effective today.
Barta also announced that the University of Iowa Office of General Counsel had retained the services of Kansas City law firm Husch Blackwell to conduct an independent review of issues within the football program.
More than 50 former Hawkeye football players came forward over the past two weeks alleging mistreatment and racially insensitive comments from Doyle, the highest-paid strength and conditioning coach in the country.
“We wish Chris the best moving forward in his career,” Barta said in a statement. He will meet with media later this afternoon.
As part of the separation agreement, Doyle has agreed to voluntarily resign from his post. The university has agreed to pay Doyle his base salary for the next 15 months in two lump-sum payments of $556,249.50 each, with the first payment occurring Aug. 1 and the second on Jan. 1, in addition to compensating him for his accrued but unused vacation time.
The university will also pay for health and dental premiums for Doyle and his dependents for the next 15 months or until Doyle obtains employment with health benefits elsewhere, whichever occurs earlier.
Doyle, who was represented by attorney Amy L. Reasner, has agreed he will not seek employment with the university in the future. Additionally he will no longer host strength and conditioning camps on the campus or use the University of Iowa name moving forward except to accurately state his employment experience. He has also agreed not to sue the university.
Doyle, Barta and university president Bruce Harreld signed the agreement Sunday.
“Iowa City has been home to our family for 21 years. I am grateful Iowa football provided an opportunity to work with incredible players, coaches and support staff,” Doyle said in a statement. “I have worked diligently to make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes, support them as they speak out, and look forward to continued growth. I am confident that my record and character will be confirmed in the course of the independent review. The University and I have reached an agreement and it is time to move on from Iowa football. My family and I are looking forward to the next chapter.”