Dubuque Hempstead found the perfect way to end the regular season.
The opening pitching matchup certainly lived up to its potential.
Mustangs ace Malarie Huseman outdueled Western Dubuque counterpart Sydney Kennedy with a three-hit shutout, and Emalee Ryder delivered a walk-off single in the seventh as Hempstead claimed a 1-0 victory in the opener of their Missississippi Valley Conference doubleheader on Friday at Hempstead High School.
Lydia Ettema homered for the eighth time this season — and fourth time in five games — as Hempstead won the night cap, 10-3, and closed the regular season at 15-5 overall. The Mustangs open the Iowa Class 5A regional tournament at home on July 18 against either Davenport Central or Davenport West in a regional semifinal. The winner plays July 21 for a trip to the state tournament.
“The girls know about these games,” Mustangs coach Jason Loeffelholz said. “They know what it takes to win those close games. But some situations you can’t simulate — the nerves, the excitement, the pressure — until you get in that game-like situation. So it’s great preparation, and hopefully for them, too. Good luck to them.”
The pitching matchup definitely didn’t disappoint, as two of the area’s top pitchers toed the rubber on opposing sides.
Huseman (7-3) struck out 12 while issuing three walks. She threw 76 of her 110 pitches for strikes and lowered her season ERA to 1.27.
“There’s definitely a lot of extra pressure (facing another really good pitcher), especially because it’s kind of an intracity game, too. It’s almost like me going against (Dubuque Wahlert’s) Anna (Chapman),” Huseman said. “There’s extra pressure, but you still just have to push through it. I just have to do what I do, and that’s what I did.”
Loeffelholz also compared the pitching matchup to Huseman’s duel against Chapman earlier this season. Huseman threw a four-hitter in the June 23 opener as the Mustangs won, 1-0.
“Without a doubt you’ve got the three best pitchers certainly in this area, and three of the best pitchers in the state,” he said. “Maybe top 10-for those three pitchers.”
Kennedy (5-2) was slightly more efficient with her pitches despite suffering the tough-luck loss. She allowed seven hits, four of which came in the decisive seventh inning. She threw 59 of her 80 pitches for strikes, striking out seven and issuing just one walk.
“I just try to go out there and do my thing, I guess,” said Kennedy, who went 2-for-3 with a two-run double in the second game. “It’s definitely a mental thing, for me personally. We all know each other, so you know that they’re going to be good, too.”
The Bobcats had a runner in scoring position in four different innings, including runners at second and third with one out in the sixth, but the Mustangs wriggled free. Western Dubuque stranded six baserunners.
“You have to work with what you have. If there’s a good hitter up, then you’ve got to work with her,” Huseman said. “If she’s going to hit, she’s going to hit. If they score, they score. But, they didn’t.”
Hempstead finally strung some hits together in the seventh.
Huseman led off the frame with a single to left, and moved to third on a throwing error following Jadyn Glab’s sacrifice bunt attempt.
Micki Blean nearly had the walk-off hit, but her liner toward the gap on the right side of the infield struck courtesy runner Randi Moore for the first out. Peyton Paulsen beat out a squeeze bunt, but the runner couldn’t advance from third and left the bases loaded.
Kennedy induced a foul popout from Olivia Francois before Ryder, the Mustangs’ speedy left fielder, punched the game-winning single over the third baseman’s head and into left field.
“I lost my voice,” Huseman said. “My throat hurts right now.”
A two-out error in the second inning of the second game allowed three Hempstead runners to score. Carissa Elskamp doubled home two runs and Olivia Francois singled home two more as the Mustangs took an 8-2 lead in the third. Ettema blasted a two-run homer to right in the sixth.
Kennedy doubled home two runs for WD in the top of the third. Ella Link’s sacrifice fly scored Jenna Fiedler in the top of the seventh to cap the scoring.
Western Dubuque still has games left next week against Linn-Mar and West Delaware, but Friday served as a perfect warmup for the postseason. The Bobcats open the Class 4A regional tournament at home on July 18 against either DeWitt Central or Maquoketa.
“This was a great playoff mentality or postseason game feel. Both pitchers threw really well for Hempstead and we were able to see what we were going to do in that atmosphere,” Bobcats coach Rachael Neal said. “I thought we did a great job getting out of some jams, I thought we had a lot of quality at-bats in big situations and they executed and we didn’t. But it was great to have a postseason feel before the actual postseason begins.”