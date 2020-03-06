Here is a capsule look at area teams that qualified for the NCAA Division III national basketball tournaments:
MEN
UW-PLATTEVILLE (22-4) VS. CONCORDIA WISCONSIN (19-9)
Site: Platteville, Wis.
Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday
UW-Platteville stat leaders: Carter Voelker (15.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.7 apg), Quentin Shields (15.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3 apg), Kyle Tuma (10.6 ppg, 5.7 rpg), Justin Stovall (10.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg)
Concordia Wisconsin stat leaders: Jordan Johnson (19.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg), Joey Zietlow (13.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg), Brandon Keller (12 ppg, 7.4 rpg), Jared Jurss (10.5 ppg, 7 apg)
Outlook: UW-Platteville will host first and second round contests. University of St. Thomas (Minn.) (24-3) and St. Norbert College (Wis.) (23-4) will square off in the other first round game at 5 p.m. The winners will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night back on Bo Ryan Court at Williams Fieldhouse for a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on March 13. ... UW-Platteville is making its third consecutive NCAA showing and 13th overall. The Pioneers claimed national titles in 1991, 1995, 1998 and 1999. ... Despite winning the regular season title, Platteville was bounced in the WIAC tournament semifinals by Eau Claire (19-9), which secured an at-large berth to the national tournament along with league tourney champ Oshkosh (19-8). ... The Falcons received the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference’s automatic bid after winning the NACC tournament. ... This mark’s Concordia’s third trip to nationals over the past 10 seasons. ... The Pioneers are ranked sixth in the nation and have been in the top-10 rankings seven times over the course of the season.
WOMEN
LORAS (23-4) VS. UW-LA CROSSE (19-7)
Site: Greencastle, Ind.
Time: 4 p.m. Friday
Loras stat leaders: Macenzie Kraemer (15 ppg, 3 rpg, 3 apg, 3 spg), Marissa Schroeder (15 ppg, 7 rpg), Courtney Schnoor (13.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg), Kari Fitzpatrick (11.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg)
UW-La Crosse stat leaders: Dani Craig (12.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg), Delaney Schoenenberger (10 ppg, 5 rpg), Emma Gamoke (9.3 ppg, 3 rpg), Ava Kramer (8.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg)
Outlook: The Duhawks travel to DePauw University in Indiana for a first-round contest featuring an intriguing A-R-C vs. WIAC crossover battle. The other first-round game at the site has host DePauw (27-1) facing Webster University (Mo.) (20-7), with the winners to meet on Saturday night at 7 p.m. for a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on March 13. ... Loras, ranked No. 13 in the nation, clinched its second consecutive trip to the national tournament by receiving an at-large bid following a loss to No. 5 Wartburg in the A-R-C tournament final. ... That loss marked the Duhawks’ fourth trip to the league tournament final in seven seasons and helped the program earn its fourth-ever trip to the national tournament. ... UW-La Crosse will be making its fifth NCAA appearance and first since 2011. ... The Eagles reached the Elite Eight in 1988. ... The Duhawks hold a 3-1 record all-time against La Crosse, the last being a 74-69 victory on Nov. 18, 2016.