ALEX AITCHISON

High school: Cascade

College: Coe

Athletic highlights: two letters each in football and basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.00 GPA … Academic excellence award... Presidential Excellence Award... KWWL Best of Class Award... Distinguished Trustee Scholarship...Iowa Kohawk Award

LUKE ALTHAUS

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: three letters in tennis ... two letters in golf

Academic/community service highlights: 3.91 GPA … National Honor Society Hempstead Chapter ... National Honor Society National Chapter ... MVC All-Academic honors ... Academic Letter Award ... Iowa State University Forever Scholar Award ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council

TIM ALTHAUS

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Northeast Iowa Community College

Athletic highlights: two letters in football ... one letter each in track and wrestling

Academic/community service highlights: 3.75 GPA … All-District Academic Team 2018-2019 ... MVC All-Academic in wrestling 2019-2020 ... 2019 Academic All-State in football

BRYCE ANSTOETTER

High school: Wahlert

College: Wartburg

Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling ... two letters in football ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.82 GPA … Wartburg Regents Academic Scholarship ... Academic Visit Day Scholarship ... Scholarship Day Attendance Award

TATE BILLMEYER

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming

Academic/community service highlights: 4.12 GPA … National Honor Society ... University of Iowa Flagship Award

CONNOR BOOTH

High school: Cascade

College: Northern Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in golf ... two letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.937 GPA … Academic Excellence Award ... Presidential Educational Excellence Award ... Panther Impact Award ... UNI Business Scholars Award

BEN BRYANT

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Wartburg

Athletic highlights: three letters each in football and baseball ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.79 GPA … High Honor Roll ... Senior Scholar Honor ... Silver Cord Recipient ... MVC All-Academic for baseball ... All-District All-Academic for football

NATHAN BUSCH

High school: Platteville

College: UW-Madison

Athletic highlights: four letters each in soccer and golf ... three letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.921 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Student Council ... FCCLA ... Forensics

KALE CARTER

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Saint Ambrose

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters each in cross country and basketball ... one letter in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.913 GPA … 2019 Junior Young Author Award ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council ... Academic All-Conference in cross country in 2018-2019 ... Academic All-Conference in swimming 2020 ... St. Ambrose Scholar Award

TOM CASEY

High school: Senior

College: Saint Ambrose

Athletic highlights: four letters in baseball ... two letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.8 GPA … Academic Excellence Award ... Academic All-State in football and baseball ... National Honor Society

PIERCE CASPER

High school: Senior

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming

Academic/community service highlights: 3.94 GPA … National Honor Society ... Academic All-State ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council ... School Ambassador ... American Legion Boys State Delegate and Secretary of State Senate

BRIAN DAY

High school: Senior

College: Loras

Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming ... two letters in soccer ... one letter in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 4.4294 GPA … Iowa Governor’s Scholar Award ... Salutatorian ... Academic All-State ... National Honor Society ... Iowa Academic Decathlon Gold for Large School Honors ... Loras College St. Joseph Scholarship ... Wilbur Dalzell Memorial Scholarship ... Dubuque Educational Foundation Scholarship ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council

TY DRESSLER

High school: Potosi

College: UW-Madison

Athletic highlights: three letters in football ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … National Honor Society ... WFCA Academic All-State

NICHOLAS EDGE

High school: Potosi

College: UW-Stevens Point

Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.874 GPA … Salutatorian ... Academic All-State in football and basketball ... UWSP Honors Program ... Pheasants Forever Scholarship ... Pointer Promise ... Presidential Gold ... FFA President ... National Honor Society Vice President ... Environmental Club Vice President

KEEGAN EITTER

High school: Hempstead

College: United States Air Force Academy

Athletic highlights: two letters in wrestling ... one letter in football

Academic/community service highlights: 4.334 GPA … National Honor Society Treasurer ... co-founder of the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Conference ... appointment to United States Air Force Academy Full Scholarship ... church youth leader ... Vice President of the Tri-State coalition for Development of Youth Leadership Planning

BENJAMIN FABER

High school: Hempstead

College: Loras

Athletic highlights: three letters in wrestling ... two letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0311 GPA … National Honor Society ... Academic All-District Award for football ... MVC All-Academic Award ... State of Iowa Bi-literacy Seal ... St. Bernard Scholarship ... Leadership Scholarship ... Hope Church Youth Group

DYLAN FAIR

High school: Senior

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in tennis

Academic/community service highlights: 3.968 GPA … Academic Excellence Award ... National Honor Society ... University of Iowa Old Gold Scholarship ... state team qualifier for Speech

MICHAEL FIELDS

High school: Platteville

College: UW-Eau Claire

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... three letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.86 GPA … Model UN ... Forensics

GAVIN FOUST-WOLLENBERG

High school: Cascade

College: Wartburg

Athletic highlights: four letters in cheerleading ... two letters in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 3.916 GPA … Academic Excellence Award ... Presidential Excellence Award ... American Red Cross Scholarship ... student council

MATTHEW GASSMAN

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Northeast Iowa Community College

Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country ... two letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.798 GPA … All-Academic MVC ... AY McDonald Scholarship ... FFA member

LUKE GIESEMAN

High school: Bellevue

College: Northwest Iowa Community College

Athletic highlights: three letters in wrestling ... two letters in football ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.852 GPA … Academic All-District in football ... RVC All-Academic in track ... student council

BRANDON GILLIP

High school: East Dubuque

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball ... two letters in scholastic bowl

Academic/community service highlights: 3.83 GPA … NUIC Academic All-Conference ... National Honor Society ... LEO Club ... student council member

MAX GOURLEY

High school: Senior

College: Saint Ambrose

Athletic highlights: two letters in football ... one letter in track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.036 GPA … National Honor Society ... Academic All-State in football ... Presidential Scholarship

CARTER GREEN

High school: Cascade

Athletic highlights: four letters in baseball ... three letters in golf ... two letters each in football and basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.793 GPA … Academic Excellence Award ... Senior Scholar ... CHS Booster Club Pride Scholarship ... Fidelity Bank & Trust Scholarship

ZACH GREEN

High school: Cascade

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in bowling ... two letters each in baseball and football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.747 GPA … Academic Excellence Award ... Iowa Scholars Award ... Dubuque Area Labor Management Council Education Scholarship

CALVIN HARRIS

High school: Western Dubuque

College: University of Mississippi

Athletic highlights: five letters in baseball ... four letters in basketball ... two letters in football ... two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in baseball ... Bernie Saggar winner

Academic/community service highlights: 3.76 GPA … High Honor Roll ... Academic Excellence Award ... All-Academic for football

DYLAN HEIM

High school: Shullsburg

College: UW-Madison

Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... three letters in basketball ... two letters in track ... one letter in baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.9 GPA … Academic Letter ... Academic Bar ... Lamp of Learning ... Senior Plaque ... National Honor Society

JACOB HOCKING

High school: Wahlert

College: Loras

Athletic highlights: four letters each in track and cross country ... one letter in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.93 GPA … National Honor Society ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council ... Breitbach Scholarship ... St. Bernard Scholarship ... R.E. Molo Scholarship ... Mississippi Valley Running Association Scholarship ... Show Choir ... Student Senate ... theater

WILLIAM HOFFMANN

High school: Wahlert

College: Northwestern University

Athletic highlights: two letters each in track and baseball ... one letter each in football and basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.99 GPA … National Merit Scholarship ... AP Scholar with distinction ... Illinois State Scholar ... Eagle Award of Excellence for four years

JOSH HUSEMANN

High school: Senior

College: University of Dubuque

Athletic highlights: four letters in tennis

Academic/community service highlights: 3.87 GPA … National Honor Society ... Academic Excellence Award ... Silver Cord Recipient ... Heritage Society Academic Scholarship ... Instrumental Music Scholarship

JASPER JANSEN

High school: Senior

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: two letters in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 3.85 GPA … National Honor Society ... Volunteer at National Mississippi River Museum and the Boys and Girls Club

AUSTIN JENTZ

High school: Platteville

College: Drake

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … National Honor Society ... Drake athletic scholarship

ZANDER JONES

High school: Benton (Wis.)

College: Loras

Athletic highlights: four letters in golf ... three letters in football ... two letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.793 GPA … Honor Cord ... Benton First Responders Scholarship ... Loras College St. Raphael Scholarship ... Loras College Leadership Scholarship

NICHOLAS KAESBAUER

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: one letter each in basketball, golf and track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0116 GPA … University of Iowa Scholars Award ... University of Iowa Academic Success Award ... MVC All-Academic for golf ... Iowa Basketball Coaches Association All-State ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council ... National Honor Society

MUSHROOR KAMAL

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 4.2705 GPA … National Honor Society ... alternate for National Debate ... University of Iowa Old Gold Scholarship ... AP Scholar

CHRISTIAN KEMP

High school: Senior

Athletic highlights: two letters in wrestling

Academic/community service highlights: 3.88 GPA … Loras College St. Raphael Scholarship ... University of Dubuque Partnership Award and Heritage Scholarship ... Iowa Central Community College Academic Scholarship

TOMMY KING

High school: Wahlert

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... two letters each in baseball, basketball and football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.95 GPA … Iowa State University Forever Scholar ... All-Academic All-District ... National Honor Society ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council

TRENT KLAIS

High school: Fennimore

College: UW-Madison

Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in track ... two letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.849 GPA … National Honor Society ... Student Council ... Fennimore Community Theatre Scholarship ... Vocal Music ... Drama ... Forensics

SEAN KLUESNER

High school: Dyersville Beckman

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... two letters each in football, basketball and baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.42 GPA … Valedictorian ... KWWL Best of Class ... National Honor Society ... Junior Science Award ... Iowa State Engineering Merit scholarship ... Science Club ... FFA

JACK KOLKER

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: four letters in tennis

Academic/community service highlights: 4.3413 GPA … National Honor Society ... National Merit ... MVC All-Academic for tennis ... Iowa State University Loyal Scholar ... Iowa State University Engineering Merit Scholarship ... Iowa State University Orchestra Music Scholarship ... Dutrac Credit Union Academic Scholarship

SAM KRONICK

High school: Platteville

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: three letters each in cross country and track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.663 GPA ... forensics

THEODORE KRUSE

High school: Senior

College: Loras

Athletic highlights: four letters in track

Academic/community service highlights: 3.93 GPA … National Honor Society ... Loras College St. Bernard Scholarship ... Eagle Scout

RYAN KRUSER

High school: Potosi

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... three letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.75 GPA … National Honor Society ... Academic All-State for football ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes ... FFA member ... Environmental Club member

BLAKE LAUFENBERG

High school: River Ridge (Wis.)

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters each in football and wrestling

Academic/community service highlights: 3.813 GPA … High Honor Roll ... Academic All-State for football ... Wisconsin Football Foundation scholar athlete ... FFA member ... Future Business Leaders of America

ISAAC LINDSEY

High school: Mineral Point

College: UNLV

Athletic highlights: four letters each in football, basketball and baseball ... full-ride scholarship for basketball at UNLV

Academic/community service highlights: 3.96 GPA ... WIAA Scholar-Athlete Award ... National Honor Society ... Forensics team captain ... Yearbook editor ... youth coach

TONY LYON

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in wrestling ... one letter in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 3.901 GPA … High Honor Roll ... AP Scholar ... University of Iowa Flagship Award

LOGAN MANDERS

High school: Bellevue

College: Kirkwood Community College

Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... two letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.891 GPA … Academic All-District for football ... RVC Academic All-Conference

TYLER MCCLAIN

High school: Platteville

College: Carroll University (Wis.)

Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... three letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.776 GPA … National Honor Society ... F-Troupe ... Forensics

ANDREW MERKLE

High school: River Ridge (Ill.)

College: University of Illinois

Athletic highlights: four letters each in baseball and basketball ... three letters in golf

Academic/community service highlights: 4.17 GPA

BEN MULERT

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Creighton

Athletic highlights: three letters each in track and cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … High Honor Roll ... Academic All-Conference for cross country ... Creighton University Founders Award ... Roman Shaffel S.J. Award ... Fareway Family Scholarship

AARON MURPHY

High school: Lancaster

Athletic highlights: four letters each in soccer and track ... three letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.93 GPA

BENJAMIN NIKLASEN

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... one letter in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.844 GPA … High Honor Roll ... Math Club

BEN PARKER

High school: Bellevue

College: Wartburg

Athletic highlights: three letters each in football and track

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Iowa Governor’s Scholar Award ... National Honor Society ... IATC Academic All-State ... Future Business Leaders of America ... Student Council ... Robotics ... Bellevue Big Buddies

TAYDEN PATTERSON

High school: River Ridge (Ill.)

College: Clarke

Athletic highlights: four letters each in baseball and basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.2 GPA

EDWARD PAULSON

High school: East Dubuque

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: three letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … National Honor Society ... NUIC Academic All-Conference

CADEN REINKE

High school: Cascade

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in baseball ... three letters in basketball ... two letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.969 GPA … Academic Excellence Award ... Presidential Educational Award .. Senior Scholar ... Clarence Griep Scholarship ... Onslow Cooperative Telephone Association Scholarship .. Future Business Leaders of America

ZACH ROEDER

High school: Bellevue

College: Loras

Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling ... one letter in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 3.833 GPA … National Honor Society ... Silver Cord Recipient ... RVC All-Academic for wrestling ... Future Business Leaders of America

DAVID ROTH

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: three letters in bowling ... one letter in tennis

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Western Dubuque Young Author Award ... Iowa Governor’s Scholar Award ... AP Scholar ... University of Iowa Flagship Award ... Honors Admission Scholarship ... Wilson Scholarship

JACK SABERS

High school: Hempstead

College: Clarke

Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball ... one letter in baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.1977 GPA … National Honor Society ... IHSAA Excellence in Academic Achievement for basketball ... Clarke University Academic Scholarship ... Key Club ... Student Ambassador

TRAETON SAINT

High school: Prairie du Chien

College: Augsburg University

Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling ... three letters in football ... playing both sports at Augsburg

Academic/community service highlights: 3.76 GPA … Academic All-State ... WIAA Scholar-Athlete Award ... Prairie du Chien Booster Club Scholarship ... Student Council ... Key Club

EVAN SCHLARMANN

High school: Dyersville Beckman

Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.42 GPA

ADAM SCHMITT

High school: Dyersville Beckman

Athletic highlights: two letters in wrestling ... one letter in baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.198 GPA

CAEL SCHMITT

High school: Wahlert

College: Coe

Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.98 GPA … Des Moines Register Academic All-State Award ... National Honor Society ... Eagle Award of Excellence ... Coe College Trustee Scholarship

AUSTIN SCHROEDER

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.8867 GPA … University of Iowa Old Gold Scholarship ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council ... Key Club... Honor Roll ... Renaissance

ZACH SCHULTING

High school: East Dubuque

College: UW-Milwaukee

Athletic highlights: three letters each in baseball and football ... two letters in basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.98 GPA … NUIC Academic All-Conference ... National Honor Society ... LEO Club

JONATHON SCHULTZ

High school: Senior

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 4.2951 GPA … National Honor Society ... University of Iowa Old Gold Scholarship ... Model UN member

LUKE SIMCOX

High school: Wahlert

College: Saint Olaf (Minn.)

Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... two letters in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 3.97 GPA … National Honor Society ... Saint Olaf College Presidential Scholarship

JAIDIN SIMON

High school: Cuba City

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... three letters in baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 3.99 GPA … National Honor Society ... Distinguished Honor Roll ... Cuba City Lions Club Scholarship ... Ozzie and Vi Barth Memorial Scholarship ... Bernadine Rasque Memorial Scholarship ... Cuba City Light and Water and WPPI Scholarship ... FFA member

BRENNAN SMITH

High school: East Dubuque

College: Northeast Iowa Community College

Athletic highlights: three letters in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.83 GPA … NUIC Academic All-Conference ... LEO Club

ABRAHAM STEINBECK

High school: Bellevue

College: Valparaiso

Athletic highlights: two letters in cross country ... one letter each in track and bowling

Academic/community service highlights: 3.83 GPA … RVC All-Academic for cross country ... National Honor Society ... Silver Cord Recipient ... Youth Group

PETER SULLIVAN

High school: Senior

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: one letter each in bowling and cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0132 GPA … National Honor Society ... MVC All-Academic for bowling and cross country ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council ... University of Iowa Scholars Award

LUCAS TOPPING

High school: Wahlert

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... two letters each in basketball and football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.92 GPA … AP Scholar ... National Honor Society ... Iowa State University Loyal Scholar Scholarship ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes

AUSTIN UPPENA

High school: Potosi

College: UW-La Crosse

Athletic highlights: three letters in football ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in baseball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Academic All-State for football ... National Honor Society ... FFA member ... Environmental Club member

NATHAN VASKE

High school: Western Dubuque

College: UW-Platteville

Athletic highlights: two letters each in bowling and golf ... one letter in tennis

Academic/community service highlights: 3.897 GPA … Presidential Scholar ... UW-Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship...High Honor Roll

ADAM WESSELS

High school: Senior

College: Kirkwood Community College

Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... one letter in football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.77 GPA … All Academic All-District for football

NOAH WESTHOFF

High school: Western Dubuque

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling ... three letters in cross country

Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … High Honor Roll ... Senior Scholar Award ... Presidents Education Award ... Future Business Leaders of America ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council ... Silver Cord Recipient

TRISTEN WHITE

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa State

Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 3.8575 GPA … National Honor Society ... Iowa State University Forever Scholar Award

MICAH WILLIAMS

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball ... one letter in soccer

Academic/community service highlights: 4.3095 … National Honor Society ... AP Scholar ... University of Iowa Academic Success Scholarship ... University of Iowa Flagship Award ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes

DEREK WILLS

High school: Hempstead

College: Marian University

Athletic highlights: two letters in tennis

Academic/community service highlights: 3.78 GPA … National Honor Society ... Marian Academic Achievement Award ... Early Sabre Award ... Student Body President

ZACHARY WOODWORTH

High school: Shullsburg

College: UW-Madison

Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... three letters in trap ... two letters each in baseball and basketball

Academic/community service highlights: 4.018 GPA … Valedictorian ... Distinguished Honor Roll ... Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship ... HEAB Academic Excellence Scholarship ... Compeer Financial Scholarship ... Colony Brands Scholarship

ISAAC WRIGHT

High school: Hempstead

College: Iowa

Athletic highlights: two letters for football

Academic/community service highlights: 3.7762 GPA … National Honor Society ... Key Club ... Freshman Retreat Leader