ALEX AITCHISON
High school: Cascade
College: Coe
Athletic highlights: two letters each in football and basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.00 GPA … Academic excellence award... Presidential Excellence Award... KWWL Best of Class Award... Distinguished Trustee Scholarship...Iowa Kohawk Award
LUKE ALTHAUS
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: three letters in tennis ... two letters in golf
Academic/community service highlights: 3.91 GPA … National Honor Society Hempstead Chapter ... National Honor Society National Chapter ... MVC All-Academic honors ... Academic Letter Award ... Iowa State University Forever Scholar Award ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council
TIM ALTHAUS
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Northeast Iowa Community College
Athletic highlights: two letters in football ... one letter each in track and wrestling
Academic/community service highlights: 3.75 GPA … All-District Academic Team 2018-2019 ... MVC All-Academic in wrestling 2019-2020 ... 2019 Academic All-State in football
BRYCE ANSTOETTER
High school: Wahlert
College: Wartburg
Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling ... two letters in football ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.82 GPA … Wartburg Regents Academic Scholarship ... Academic Visit Day Scholarship ... Scholarship Day Attendance Award
TATE BILLMEYER
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming
Academic/community service highlights: 4.12 GPA … National Honor Society ... University of Iowa Flagship Award
CONNOR BOOTH
High school: Cascade
College: Northern Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in golf ... two letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.937 GPA … Academic Excellence Award ... Presidential Educational Excellence Award ... Panther Impact Award ... UNI Business Scholars Award
BEN BRYANT
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Wartburg
Athletic highlights: three letters each in football and baseball ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.79 GPA … High Honor Roll ... Senior Scholar Honor ... Silver Cord Recipient ... MVC All-Academic for baseball ... All-District All-Academic for football
NATHAN BUSCH
High school: Platteville
College: UW-Madison
Athletic highlights: four letters each in soccer and golf ... three letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.921 GPA ... National Honor Society ... Student Council ... FCCLA ... Forensics
KALE CARTER
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Saint Ambrose
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters each in cross country and basketball ... one letter in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.913 GPA … 2019 Junior Young Author Award ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council ... Academic All-Conference in cross country in 2018-2019 ... Academic All-Conference in swimming 2020 ... St. Ambrose Scholar Award
TOM CASEY
High school: Senior
College: Saint Ambrose
Athletic highlights: four letters in baseball ... two letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.8 GPA … Academic Excellence Award ... Academic All-State in football and baseball ... National Honor Society
PIERCE CASPER
High school: Senior
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming
Academic/community service highlights: 3.94 GPA … National Honor Society ... Academic All-State ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council ... School Ambassador ... American Legion Boys State Delegate and Secretary of State Senate
BRIAN DAY
High school: Senior
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: four letters in swimming ... two letters in soccer ... one letter in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 4.4294 GPA … Iowa Governor’s Scholar Award ... Salutatorian ... Academic All-State ... National Honor Society ... Iowa Academic Decathlon Gold for Large School Honors ... Loras College St. Joseph Scholarship ... Wilbur Dalzell Memorial Scholarship ... Dubuque Educational Foundation Scholarship ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council
TY DRESSLER
High school: Potosi
College: UW-Madison
Athletic highlights: three letters in football ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … National Honor Society ... WFCA Academic All-State
NICHOLAS EDGE
High school: Potosi
College: UW-Stevens Point
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball ... three letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.874 GPA … Salutatorian ... Academic All-State in football and basketball ... UWSP Honors Program ... Pheasants Forever Scholarship ... Pointer Promise ... Presidential Gold ... FFA President ... National Honor Society Vice President ... Environmental Club Vice President
KEEGAN EITTER
High school: Hempstead
College: United States Air Force Academy
Athletic highlights: two letters in wrestling ... one letter in football
Academic/community service highlights: 4.334 GPA … National Honor Society Treasurer ... co-founder of the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Conference ... appointment to United States Air Force Academy Full Scholarship ... church youth leader ... Vice President of the Tri-State coalition for Development of Youth Leadership Planning
BENJAMIN FABER
High school: Hempstead
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: three letters in wrestling ... two letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0311 GPA … National Honor Society ... Academic All-District Award for football ... MVC All-Academic Award ... State of Iowa Bi-literacy Seal ... St. Bernard Scholarship ... Leadership Scholarship ... Hope Church Youth Group
DYLAN FAIR
High school: Senior
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in tennis
Academic/community service highlights: 3.968 GPA … Academic Excellence Award ... National Honor Society ... University of Iowa Old Gold Scholarship ... state team qualifier for Speech
MICHAEL FIELDS
High school: Platteville
College: UW-Eau Claire
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... three letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.86 GPA … Model UN ... Forensics
GAVIN FOUST-WOLLENBERG
High school: Cascade
College: Wartburg
Athletic highlights: four letters in cheerleading ... two letters in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 3.916 GPA … Academic Excellence Award ... Presidential Excellence Award ... American Red Cross Scholarship ... student council
MATTHEW GASSMAN
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Northeast Iowa Community College
Athletic highlights: three letters in cross country ... two letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.798 GPA … All-Academic MVC ... AY McDonald Scholarship ... FFA member
LUKE GIESEMAN
High school: Bellevue
College: Northwest Iowa Community College
Athletic highlights: three letters in wrestling ... two letters in football ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.852 GPA … Academic All-District in football ... RVC All-Academic in track ... student council
BRANDON GILLIP
High school: East Dubuque
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball ... two letters in scholastic bowl
Academic/community service highlights: 3.83 GPA … NUIC Academic All-Conference ... National Honor Society ... LEO Club ... student council member
MAX GOURLEY
High school: Senior
College: Saint Ambrose
Athletic highlights: two letters in football ... one letter in track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.036 GPA … National Honor Society ... Academic All-State in football ... Presidential Scholarship
CARTER GREEN
High school: Cascade
Athletic highlights: four letters in baseball ... three letters in golf ... two letters each in football and basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.793 GPA … Academic Excellence Award ... Senior Scholar ... CHS Booster Club Pride Scholarship ... Fidelity Bank & Trust Scholarship
ZACH GREEN
High school: Cascade
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in bowling ... two letters each in baseball and football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.747 GPA … Academic Excellence Award ... Iowa Scholars Award ... Dubuque Area Labor Management Council Education Scholarship
CALVIN HARRIS
High school: Western Dubuque
College: University of Mississippi
Athletic highlights: five letters in baseball ... four letters in basketball ... two letters in football ... two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in baseball ... Bernie Saggar winner
Academic/community service highlights: 3.76 GPA … High Honor Roll ... Academic Excellence Award ... All-Academic for football
DYLAN HEIM
High school: Shullsburg
College: UW-Madison
Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... three letters in basketball ... two letters in track ... one letter in baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.9 GPA … Academic Letter ... Academic Bar ... Lamp of Learning ... Senior Plaque ... National Honor Society
JACOB HOCKING
High school: Wahlert
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: four letters each in track and cross country ... one letter in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.93 GPA … National Honor Society ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council ... Breitbach Scholarship ... St. Bernard Scholarship ... R.E. Molo Scholarship ... Mississippi Valley Running Association Scholarship ... Show Choir ... Student Senate ... theater
WILLIAM HOFFMANN
High school: Wahlert
College: Northwestern University
Athletic highlights: two letters each in track and baseball ... one letter each in football and basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.99 GPA … National Merit Scholarship ... AP Scholar with distinction ... Illinois State Scholar ... Eagle Award of Excellence for four years
JOSH HUSEMANN
High school: Senior
College: University of Dubuque
Athletic highlights: four letters in tennis
Academic/community service highlights: 3.87 GPA … National Honor Society ... Academic Excellence Award ... Silver Cord Recipient ... Heritage Society Academic Scholarship ... Instrumental Music Scholarship
JASPER JANSEN
High school: Senior
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: two letters in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 3.85 GPA … National Honor Society ... Volunteer at National Mississippi River Museum and the Boys and Girls Club
AUSTIN JENTZ
High school: Platteville
College: Drake
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … National Honor Society ... Drake athletic scholarship
ZANDER JONES
High school: Benton (Wis.)
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: four letters in golf ... three letters in football ... two letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.793 GPA … Honor Cord ... Benton First Responders Scholarship ... Loras College St. Raphael Scholarship ... Loras College Leadership Scholarship
NICHOLAS KAESBAUER
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: one letter each in basketball, golf and track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0116 GPA … University of Iowa Scholars Award ... University of Iowa Academic Success Award ... MVC All-Academic for golf ... Iowa Basketball Coaches Association All-State ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council ... National Honor Society
MUSHROOR KAMAL
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.2705 GPA … National Honor Society ... alternate for National Debate ... University of Iowa Old Gold Scholarship ... AP Scholar
CHRISTIAN KEMP
High school: Senior
Athletic highlights: two letters in wrestling
Academic/community service highlights: 3.88 GPA … Loras College St. Raphael Scholarship ... University of Dubuque Partnership Award and Heritage Scholarship ... Iowa Central Community College Academic Scholarship
TOMMY KING
High school: Wahlert
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... two letters each in baseball, basketball and football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.95 GPA … Iowa State University Forever Scholar ... All-Academic All-District ... National Honor Society ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council
TRENT KLAIS
High school: Fennimore
College: UW-Madison
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country ... three letters in track ... two letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.849 GPA … National Honor Society ... Student Council ... Fennimore Community Theatre Scholarship ... Vocal Music ... Drama ... Forensics
SEAN KLUESNER
High school: Dyersville Beckman
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... two letters each in football, basketball and baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.42 GPA … Valedictorian ... KWWL Best of Class ... National Honor Society ... Junior Science Award ... Iowa State Engineering Merit scholarship ... Science Club ... FFA
JACK KOLKER
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: four letters in tennis
Academic/community service highlights: 4.3413 GPA … National Honor Society ... National Merit ... MVC All-Academic for tennis ... Iowa State University Loyal Scholar ... Iowa State University Engineering Merit Scholarship ... Iowa State University Orchestra Music Scholarship ... Dutrac Credit Union Academic Scholarship
SAM KRONICK
High school: Platteville
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: three letters each in cross country and track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.663 GPA ... forensics
THEODORE KRUSE
High school: Senior
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: four letters in track
Academic/community service highlights: 3.93 GPA … National Honor Society ... Loras College St. Bernard Scholarship ... Eagle Scout
RYAN KRUSER
High school: Potosi
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... three letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.75 GPA … National Honor Society ... Academic All-State for football ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes ... FFA member ... Environmental Club member
BLAKE LAUFENBERG
High school: River Ridge (Wis.)
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... three letters each in football and wrestling
Academic/community service highlights: 3.813 GPA … High Honor Roll ... Academic All-State for football ... Wisconsin Football Foundation scholar athlete ... FFA member ... Future Business Leaders of America
ISAAC LINDSEY
High school: Mineral Point
College: UNLV
Athletic highlights: four letters each in football, basketball and baseball ... full-ride scholarship for basketball at UNLV
Academic/community service highlights: 3.96 GPA ... WIAA Scholar-Athlete Award ... National Honor Society ... Forensics team captain ... Yearbook editor ... youth coach
TONY LYON
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in wrestling ... one letter in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 3.901 GPA … High Honor Roll ... AP Scholar ... University of Iowa Flagship Award
LOGAN MANDERS
High school: Bellevue
College: Kirkwood Community College
Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... two letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.891 GPA … Academic All-District for football ... RVC Academic All-Conference
TYLER MCCLAIN
High school: Platteville
College: Carroll University (Wis.)
Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... three letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.776 GPA … National Honor Society ... F-Troupe ... Forensics
ANDREW MERKLE
High school: River Ridge (Ill.)
College: University of Illinois
Athletic highlights: four letters each in baseball and basketball ... three letters in golf
Academic/community service highlights: 4.17 GPA
BEN MULERT
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Creighton
Athletic highlights: three letters each in track and cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … High Honor Roll ... Academic All-Conference for cross country ... Creighton University Founders Award ... Roman Shaffel S.J. Award ... Fareway Family Scholarship
AARON MURPHY
High school: Lancaster
Athletic highlights: four letters each in soccer and track ... three letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.93 GPA
BENJAMIN NIKLASEN
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: four letters in track ... one letter in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.844 GPA … High Honor Roll ... Math Club
BEN PARKER
High school: Bellevue
College: Wartburg
Athletic highlights: three letters each in football and track
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Iowa Governor’s Scholar Award ... National Honor Society ... IATC Academic All-State ... Future Business Leaders of America ... Student Council ... Robotics ... Bellevue Big Buddies
TAYDEN PATTERSON
High school: River Ridge (Ill.)
College: Clarke
Athletic highlights: four letters each in baseball and basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.2 GPA
EDWARD PAULSON
High school: East Dubuque
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: three letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … National Honor Society ... NUIC Academic All-Conference
CADEN REINKE
High school: Cascade
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in baseball ... three letters in basketball ... two letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.969 GPA … Academic Excellence Award ... Presidential Educational Award .. Senior Scholar ... Clarence Griep Scholarship ... Onslow Cooperative Telephone Association Scholarship .. Future Business Leaders of America
ZACH ROEDER
High school: Bellevue
College: Loras
Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling ... one letter in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 3.833 GPA … National Honor Society ... Silver Cord Recipient ... RVC All-Academic for wrestling ... Future Business Leaders of America
DAVID ROTH
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in bowling ... one letter in tennis
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Western Dubuque Young Author Award ... Iowa Governor’s Scholar Award ... AP Scholar ... University of Iowa Flagship Award ... Honors Admission Scholarship ... Wilson Scholarship
JACK SABERS
High school: Hempstead
College: Clarke
Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball ... one letter in baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.1977 GPA … National Honor Society ... IHSAA Excellence in Academic Achievement for basketball ... Clarke University Academic Scholarship ... Key Club ... Student Ambassador
TRAETON SAINT
High school: Prairie du Chien
College: Augsburg University
Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling ... three letters in football ... playing both sports at Augsburg
Academic/community service highlights: 3.76 GPA … Academic All-State ... WIAA Scholar-Athlete Award ... Prairie du Chien Booster Club Scholarship ... Student Council ... Key Club
EVAN SCHLARMANN
High school: Dyersville Beckman
Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.42 GPA
ADAM SCHMITT
High school: Dyersville Beckman
Athletic highlights: two letters in wrestling ... one letter in baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.198 GPA
CAEL SCHMITT
High school: Wahlert
College: Coe
Athletic highlights: three letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.98 GPA … Des Moines Register Academic All-State Award ... National Honor Society ... Eagle Award of Excellence ... Coe College Trustee Scholarship
AUSTIN SCHROEDER
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.8867 GPA … University of Iowa Old Gold Scholarship ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council ... Key Club... Honor Roll ... Renaissance
ZACH SCHULTING
High school: East Dubuque
College: UW-Milwaukee
Athletic highlights: three letters each in baseball and football ... two letters in basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.98 GPA … NUIC Academic All-Conference ... National Honor Society ... LEO Club
JONATHON SCHULTZ
High school: Senior
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 4.2951 GPA … National Honor Society ... University of Iowa Old Gold Scholarship ... Model UN member
LUKE SIMCOX
High school: Wahlert
College: Saint Olaf (Minn.)
Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... two letters in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 3.97 GPA … National Honor Society ... Saint Olaf College Presidential Scholarship
JAIDIN SIMON
High school: Cuba City
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... three letters in baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 3.99 GPA … National Honor Society ... Distinguished Honor Roll ... Cuba City Lions Club Scholarship ... Ozzie and Vi Barth Memorial Scholarship ... Bernadine Rasque Memorial Scholarship ... Cuba City Light and Water and WPPI Scholarship ... FFA member
BRENNAN SMITH
High school: East Dubuque
College: Northeast Iowa Community College
Athletic highlights: three letters in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.83 GPA … NUIC Academic All-Conference ... LEO Club
ABRAHAM STEINBECK
High school: Bellevue
College: Valparaiso
Athletic highlights: two letters in cross country ... one letter each in track and bowling
Academic/community service highlights: 3.83 GPA … RVC All-Academic for cross country ... National Honor Society ... Silver Cord Recipient ... Youth Group
PETER SULLIVAN
High school: Senior
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: one letter each in bowling and cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0132 GPA … National Honor Society ... MVC All-Academic for bowling and cross country ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council ... University of Iowa Scholars Award
LUCAS TOPPING
High school: Wahlert
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: three letters in track ... two letters each in basketball and football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.92 GPA … AP Scholar ... National Honor Society ... Iowa State University Loyal Scholar Scholarship ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes
AUSTIN UPPENA
High school: Potosi
College: UW-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: three letters in football ... two letters in basketball ... one letter in baseball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … Academic All-State for football ... National Honor Society ... FFA member ... Environmental Club member
NATHAN VASKE
High school: Western Dubuque
College: UW-Platteville
Athletic highlights: two letters each in bowling and golf ... one letter in tennis
Academic/community service highlights: 3.897 GPA … Presidential Scholar ... UW-Platteville Academic Merit Scholarship...High Honor Roll
ADAM WESSELS
High school: Senior
College: Kirkwood Community College
Athletic highlights: four letters in soccer ... one letter in football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.77 GPA … All Academic All-District for football
NOAH WESTHOFF
High school: Western Dubuque
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: four letters in wrestling ... three letters in cross country
Academic/community service highlights: 4.0 GPA … High Honor Roll ... Senior Scholar Award ... Presidents Education Award ... Future Business Leaders of America ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council ... Silver Cord Recipient
TRISTEN WHITE
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa State
Athletic highlights: three letters in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 3.8575 GPA … National Honor Society ... Iowa State University Forever Scholar Award
MICAH WILLIAMS
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters in basketball ... one letter in soccer
Academic/community service highlights: 4.3095 … National Honor Society ... AP Scholar ... University of Iowa Academic Success Scholarship ... University of Iowa Flagship Award ... Dubuque Area Youth Leadership Council ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes
DEREK WILLS
High school: Hempstead
College: Marian University
Athletic highlights: two letters in tennis
Academic/community service highlights: 3.78 GPA … National Honor Society ... Marian Academic Achievement Award ... Early Sabre Award ... Student Body President
ZACHARY WOODWORTH
High school: Shullsburg
College: UW-Madison
Athletic highlights: four letters in football ... three letters in trap ... two letters each in baseball and basketball
Academic/community service highlights: 4.018 GPA … Valedictorian ... Distinguished Honor Roll ... Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship ... HEAB Academic Excellence Scholarship ... Compeer Financial Scholarship ... Colony Brands Scholarship
ISAAC WRIGHT
High school: Hempstead
College: Iowa
Athletic highlights: two letters for football
Academic/community service highlights: 3.7762 GPA … National Honor Society ... Key Club ... Freshman Retreat Leader