Michael Garrett has the rest of his week pretty well mapped out. And, other than baseball practice, you won’t see him out and about very often.
Dubuque Hempstead tuned up for Friday’s postseason opener with a 12-7, 14-6 sweep of city rival Wahlert in Mississippi Valley Conference play on Monday night at Core Field.
The Class 4A No. 4-ranked Mustangs finished the regular season at 13-1, drew the No. 1 seed for Substate 4 and will play Davenport Central in the first round. That game will likely not be held at Petrakis Park due to playability issues.
“The big thing with this week is having good practices, not going out, sticking to ourselves, and we should be good to go,” said Garrett, who went 5-for-8 in the two wins. “Nobody wants to be the guy who costs his team its season, especially with the way we’ve played this year.
“We’re basically going to stick to ourselves and our families, play a lot of video games and be ready to go Friday night.”
The low-key approach means staying away from potential COVID-19 exposures. A handful of teams, including Dubuque Senior, won’t play in the postseason because they are on season-ending quarantines.
The Mustangs certainly look like a state tournament contender after another big night of offense. They scored 26 runs on 27 hits, including nine doubles. Eight different players enjoyed multiple-hit performances in the sweep.
“We’re feeling really good at this point,” said second baseman Max Pins, who led the offense with a 6-for-8, five-RBI performance. “It’s just a matter of executing now, and we’ve been executing really well all season.
“It’s nice to go into the tournament by beating a city rival and sweeping (all three games from city opponents). We just have a few little things to clean up defensively, but we feel pretty good about the way we’ve been hitting the ball all year.”
Wahlert (6-4-1) wraps up its regular-season today with a 2 p.m. game against Western Dubuque at Peosta. The Bobcats will be coming off a two-week COVID-19 shutdown.
“Hempstead is No. 4 in Class 4A and they’re leading the conference in hitting for a reason,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “And I’m sure we’ll see some plus arms against Western Dubuque.
“We scheduled these games this week for a reason, and we think we’ll be better prepared for the tournament on Friday because we’ve played such good competition. And it was encouraging to have the lead on a quality program like Hempstead in both games today.”
Wahlert jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning of the opener. Aaron Savary delivered a one-out single and came across on Derek Tauber’s two-out base hit.
Hempstead responded with a three-run third. Garrett led off with an infield hit, Zach Sabers walked, and Andrue Henry tied the game with a solid single to left field. Two more runs crossed on Pins’ single up the middle.
Hempstead chased Wahlert starter Landon Stoll two innings later while extending the lead to 9-1. Sabers led off with an infield hit, stole second, went to third on an overthrow and scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-1. Pins, Michael Garrett and Kellen Strohmeyer added RBI singles, one run scored when Henry reached on an error, and another came across on a wild pitch.
The Eagles got two of those runs back in the sixth. Bennett Cutsforth drew a bases-loaded walk, and Garrett Kadolph drove in the other run with a hit batsman.
But Hempstead ran its lead to 12-3 in the sixth on Trey Schaber’s two-run double and Strohmeyer’s sacrifice fly to left field.
Wahlert didn’t go quietly in the seventh. Savary ripped a two-run double, Sam Timp had a bases-loaded hit batsman, and Cutsforth drew a bases-loaded walk.
Wahlert struck for four runs in the second inning of the night cap. The first run scored when Stoll reached on an error, Jake Brosius and Tommy Specht walked with the bases loaded, and Charlie Jaeger singled in a run.
Hempstead got right back in it an inning later. Strohmeyer laced a two-run double and scored on a Henry base hit to pull the Mustangs within 4-3.
Wahlert answered in the fourth with a bases-loaded walk to Jared Walter to take a 5-3 lead. But the Mustangs staged a rally in the bottom half to pull ahead for the first time in the game.
Schaber and Strohmeyer belted RBI doubles to tie it, and Logan Runde walked with the bases loaded to put Hempstead ahead, 6-5. Devin Eudaley drove in two more with a well-placed chopper through the left side, and Pins added a two-run double off the top of the right-centerfield fence before scoring on a wild pitch to make it 11-5.
Hempstead tacked on three more in the fifth, thanks to an RBI single by Strohmeyer and run-producing doubles by Sabers and Henry. Tauber rounded out the scoring with an RBI single for Wahlert in the sixth.