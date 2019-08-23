With 13 starters gone from a state quarterfinals run, Bellevue could just regroup and hope for a solid season.
That’s not good enough for 10th-year coach Chet Knake, who is never short in bringing the intensity.
Instead, Knake brought on longtime assistant Matt Jaeger as co-head coach as the Comets look to build on a historic season by making it right back to that level.
“It’s a unique situation for us, as we graduated 13 guys and they were all big contributors to our program for the last four years really,” said Jaeger, a 2007 Dubuque Hempstead grad that assisted with the Mustangs before working under Knake at Bellevue for the last nine years. “They were a great group that needs to be replaced. We’re going to be young and have a lot of energy and a good attitude. Replacing those guys might be difficult, but I think we have the right guys to do it.”
Knake planned on handing the program over to Jaeger completely after last season, but he just couldn’t walk away. Despite Knake being happy to help in any level of the program, Jaeger suggesedt he stay on and share the head coach responsibilities.
“He’s been with me for nine years now,” Knake said. “I kind of groomed him to be the head coach, as he’s been doing a lot of behind the scenes stuff and we’re so lucky at a small school to have another coach that’s really passionate about football like he is. I wanted to coach through (the 2018 season), then I said it’s all yours. I still wanted to stay on, whether that was JV level or wherever. But then he had a baby and I think he thought about it a little more, or maybe knew that I was so stubborn that we’d better just be co-head coaches. I’m just happy to still be a part of it. I love it.”
The key players that graduated for the Comets is a long list that includes Trey Daugherty, Junior Tennant, Riley Konrardy and Lucas Tennant, but perhaps none bigger than the dynamic Hunter Clasen. In Bellevue’s heart-wrenching 23-21 loss to Pella Christian in the state quarterfinals last season, Clasen rushed 39 times for 192 yards and all three Comets touchdowns. He closed his season with 1,924 yards from scrimmage and 33 total touchdowns, and that’s with missing two games due to injury.
Clearly some big shoes that need to be filled.
“Hunter had an enormous impact on me over the past four years and pushed me to get better in football and track,” said senior Ben Parker, who rushed for 505 yards and seven touchdowns while filling in for Clasen last season and is primed to take over the lead role in the backfield. “I watched him very closely. We talked about moving forward and he always said, ‘One year this is going to be your time.’ He had a huge impact on me, and moving into the lead role there’s some huge shoes to fill, obviously.”
Parker showed his teammates what he could do when Clasen was out with an injury last fall, and it was a sign of what could be a breakout season as the lead back.
“Ben is coming in and will play a big role,” Jaeger said. “Ben’s a hard worker and very coachable. He’s taken in a lot watching Hunter over last year and getting ready to take this role on. He’s excited to show what he can do.”
Just as important on offense last season was the quarterback and line play. Those positions will both be in flux, with junior Max Jackson stepping in at signal caller and Isaac Carter and Luke Giesemann returning as starters on the line to help anchor an otherwise young unit.
“Max played JV for us the last two years and no matter the situation, he can always go, go, go,” Jaeger said. “He’s one that will fight every inch no matter the situation. He’s willing to do what needs to be done.
“What we’ve done the last three years has been built on great offensive lineman. Isaac and Luke anchor the group and we’re going to be young other than them. We’ll be relying on those guys heavily to be leaders and develop that line to be great once again.”
The past three seasons have been arguably the best in Bellevue program history, and the new crop of talent taking over is fully aware of the work that needs to be put in to stay on that path to success.
“We have a good chance moving forward with young guys that are very talented,” Parker said. “We’ve talked about how we have to block out the outside noise of people saying we won’t be as good as the last three classes. The coaching staff has focused on that and we need to prove all these people wrong. We’re building a program here, building a legacy. That’s our fuel to get better.”