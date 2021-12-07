Jack Barzee spent six decades in hockey primarily as a player, coach and scout. And, looking back, he didn’t consider a single day of it to be work.
The 80-year-old New Haven, Conn., native will receive one of the highest honors in the sport tonight, when the National Hockey League presents him with the Lester Patrick Trophy for outstanding service to hockey in the United States. The ceremony will coincide with the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame celebration at the Denver Marriott Tech Center.
“Whenever I meet someone, I always ask them where they work and if they like their job, and I always felt so sorry for the people who say they hate where they work, and a lot of people hate their jobs,” Barzee said last week in an interview from his home in Burnsville, Minn. “I absolutely loved my job, and I never once thought of it as work.
“I worked in the elevator business in the summertime because I didn’t go to college and it helped me make a living, and I enjoyed that, too. But there was nothing like being on the ice or being behind the bench or being in a rink watching a game. I’ve been in love with the game since the day I was 6 years old and I stepped on the ice at 5:30 on a Saturday morning for Pee Wee hockey. It was something that just took me over.”
Barzee even embraced the difficult days in the business. When the economy soured in the 1970s and 1980s, hockey teams often struggled.
“I didn’t go to college, but I always brag that I have about 27 degrees worth of life lessons,” Barzee said. “There were times when you had five bucks to pay a 10 dollar bill, and you had to figure out where the other five bucks were going to come from. It was survival, but I loved the challenge of it.”
Barzee found a long-term home in the United States Hockey League and played on championship teams in 1966, 1967 and 1968 with the Waterloo Black Hawks. He later became a head coach/owner of USHL teams in Waterloo and Dubuque, winning seven regular-season or playoff titles in nine seasons.
He also provided important leadership as the USHL transitioned from senior to junior hockey in the late 1970s and early 1980s before it ultimately became the only Tier I junior league in the country in 2001. Barzee helped introduce the game to Dubuque in 1980-81 and won 156 regular-season games in five seasons before turning to scouting at the NHL level.
“Through six decades of service to our game, Jack Barzee played just about every conceivable role — from player to coach to general manager to scout to administrator,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in announcing the award in late September. “Every step of the way, he tirelessly advocated for hockey in the United States and focused relentlessly on promoting the talent and skill of American players.
“Jack was instrumental in the growth of the United States Hockey League and the flourishing of franchises in Waterloo and Dubuque before beginning a 27-year career as a pro scout — four with the Washington Capitals and then 23 with the NHL’s Central Scouting Bureau. Throughout, he was and remains one of the most engaging personalities and great conversationalists in the sport. For his stellar service to hockey in the United States, Jack Barzee is a fitting recipient of the Lester Patrick Trophy.”
Barzee retired from NHL Central Scouting following the 2012 Draft, in which former Dubuque standouts Zemgus Girgensons and Mike Matheson went in the first round. In 2017, the American Hockey Coaches Association presented him with the prestigious John “Snooks” Kelley Founders Award for his contribution to the growth and development of the sport in the United States.
In 2016 and again five years later, Barzee drew consideration for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame but fell short.
“There are so many people out there who belong in the Hall of Fame, and just to be considered is very flattering,” Barzee said. “Then, all of the sudden, you get a phone call from Gary Bettman and you look at the names of the people who have previously won the Lester Patrick award, and this is just as big of a deal. Holy cow. It’s been a couple of months since I found out, and I’m still pinching myself.
“It’s not too bad for a kid who came from a dairy farm in Connecticut and skated on a pond. I tell you what, somebody up there was watching out for me.”
Since the phone call from Bettman in late September, Barzee has spent plenty of time in memory lane with his wife, Kathy.
“I’ve been thinking a lot about all the people I really have to thank for all the support they’ve shown me over the years — especially a lot of people in Waterloo and Dubuque,” Barzee said. “But they’re not going to give me the microphone long enough to get to all of them. They already warned me I only have a minute and a half. Can you imagine me only talking for a minute and a half?”
Barzee said his invitation list includes more than 35 people — family, friends, associates and former players. Dan Marr, the director of NHL Central Scouting, will present him with the award.
“I even asked them, ‘Geez, how big is this place?’ You might need to put in an extension,” Barzee laughed.
Tonight’s ceremonies will honor two classes, because the pandemic wiped out the 2020 event. The 2020 Hall of Fame class includes Dean Blais, Tony Granato, Jenny Potter and Jerry York, while the Class of 2021 features Stan Fischler, Paul Holmgren and Peter McNab.
Lynn Olson will be honored as the 2020 Lester Patrick Trophy winner.