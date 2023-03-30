Lancaster and Platteville start the 2023 boy’s golf season with stark contrast in experience.
Lancaster, coming off a WIAA Division 3 fifth place finish and the Southwest Wisconsin Conference championship in 2022, have no returning starters or letterwinners. Platteville, by comparison, returns four starters with significant varsity experience.
PLATTEVILLE
Coach — Brandon Temperly (3rd season).
Last season — Finished 3rd in the SWC.
Returning Starters — Grant Herbst (sr.), Mia Simmons (jr.), Geagan Taylor (jr.), Gavin Voigts (jr).
Outlook — Herbst and Taylor were first and third team SWC selections, respectively, last season to headline the team. Herbst has the potential to be one of the top golfers in the division. With the heavy varsity experience, the Hillmen are looking to take the next step in their development. Along with Richland Center and River Valley, Platteville will look to compete for the top of the league.
LANCASTER
Coach — Jalen Schmitz (first season).
Last Season — SWC Champions, WIAA Division 3 fifth place finish.
Outlook — The team roster has completely turned over from last season’s veteran and accomplished team. There are a lot of new golfers joining the team, and they will be very inexperienced. Gradually improving on their individual skills will be the primary goal this season.
