Stephen Halliday would gladly trade the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ all-time scoring record for a chance to win a championship in his third season with the team.
He might have a shot at both.
Halliday tied Shane Sooth for the Saints’ all-time scoring lead in the Tier I era with a first-period assist Saturday night in a 3-1 victory over Cedar Rapids at Mystique Community Ice Center. Halliday has reached 144 points in 136 games, while Sooth needed 179 games to accomplish the feat from 2010-13.
“It’s not that big of a deal unless we get the win,” Halliday said. “At the end of the day, I’ve played for this team for a long time, and I’ve been fortunate enough to have gotten better every year. It’s cool to tie a record, and hopefully next weekend I can break it.
“But right now, I just want to win so bad. This team has a really good shot at winning it all, just like the team we had two years ago before the pandemic ended the season early. I really think this team rivals that team.”
The Saints showed plenty of resolve in beating a Cowbell Cup rival for the second time in as many nights. Dubuque rallied from a two-goal third-period deficit to defeat Waterloo, 4-3, on Friday night and jumped from third place to first in the standings to determine Eastern Iowa’s top USHL team in head-to-head competition.
“Every game, we’re growing as a team and kind of figuring out more about ourselves as individuals and players,” said Max Montes, who scored the game winner Friday and added two more goals Saturday. “We’ve had some comeback wins and third-period pushes the last few games because we’re sticking together so much better. It’s an awesome feeling.”
Max Montes opened the scoring with a power play goal 11:41 into the opening period. Connor Kurth, Ryan Beck and Samuel Sjolund worked the puck around the perimeter before Stephen Halliday delivered a perfect pass to the top of the blue paint for Montes, who tapped his ninth goal of the season into an empty net behind goaltender Bruno Bruveris.
The RoughRiders tied the game with a power play goal of their own 4:31 into the middle frame. Dubuque missed a chance to clear the zone, and Conor Lovett scored on the rebound of an Adam Flammang shot from between the faceoff circles.
William Hallen potted the game-winner 9:49 into the third period by tipping a Sjolund shot from the point. Newcomer Cole Helm made a touch pass in the neutral zone to spring Shawn O’Donnell, who carried into the Cedar Rapids zone before dropping the puck to a trailing Sjolund. Hallen’s tip took all of the speed off Sjolund’s wrist shot, but the change-up fluttered from the slot and past Bruveris and inside the left goal post.
“It didn’t really feel that good off my stick,” Hallen said. “I was kind of out of position because I had a guy on me, so it was hard to get that feeling if it was a good tip or not. But it was an amazing feeling to see the goalie out of position a little bit and see the puck bounce in. It was a huge goal.
“Tonight was a game-changer. We knew how this game was going to be played, but we managed to keep calm and didn’t get frustrated. But it did look like they were getting frustrated. It was just an amazing, amazing win.”
The game took an ugly turn with 6:04 remaining, when Cedar Rapids’ Liam Lesakowski delivered a blind-sided hit to Halliday just a few feet in front of the RoughRiders’ bench, resulting in a five-minute major penalty. Beck and Riley Stuart engaged in altercations with Cedar Rapids players immediately after the hit and were sent to the dressing room.
“No, I didn’t see it coming,” Halliday said. “In the third period, we were trying to keep it simple, so I just tried to dump the puck deep into their zone so we could get a line change. I didn’t see him, but I’m glad the refs did and they gave him a major.”
Cedar Rapids received a power play 34 seconds later after a Kenny Connors hit from behind, but the Saints killed it. Seconds after the penalty expired, Montes sealed the victory with his second goal of the game.
Montes forced a turnover with aggressive forechecking behind the Cedar Rapids net, Hallen intercepted the pass and found Montes at the front of the net. Montes made a blind backhanded shot that eluded Bruveris and found the lower left corner of the net.
“I got a great pass from Steve-O on the first one and another great pass from Hallen on the second one,” Montes said. “I have to give all the credit to them. They turned out to be big goals for the team, but I’m more happy we came out with the win tonight.”
Waterloo and Cedar Rapids have frustrated the Saints in recent outings with tough, physical styles. The RoughRiders beat Dubuque in each of the first three meetings in the series.
“It’s important to know how to win all different kinds of ways,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “Obviously, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids present different kinds of challenges, and this weekend we were able to figure it out and get two points each night.
“You have to be flexible and adaptive. You can’t always play pretty, perfect hockey. You have to be able to adjust to your opponents, and the guys were really good at that this weekend.”