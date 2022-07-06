Peyton Paulsen and Lydia Ettema pitched another pair of gems in the circle as the Dubuque Hempstead softball team blitzed Cedar Rapids Washington in a doubleheader sweep, 10-0 and 12-0, on Tuesday at Hempstead.
Paulsen went all five innings in the opener, striking out six in a two-hitter. Ettema was lights out in the nightcap, allowing no hits in three innings and striking out four.
Chloey Vogt and Memphis Gibson hit home runs for the Mustangs in the opener, while Tara Jokiel drove in three runs. In Game 2, Vogt and Gibson homered again while Ettema helped her own cause with three RBIs.
PREP BASEBALL
Cedar Rapids Washington 8-0, Dubuque Hempstead 7-7 — At Core Field: Jordan Laden pitched a gem in Game 2, lasting five innings and allowing three hits with no runs while striking out three as the Mustangs earned a split with the Warriors.
Kellen Strohmeyer and Cole Swartz delivered runs in a four-run fourth inning in the nightcap. Jonny Muehring added two hits.
Iowa City West 9, Western Dubuque 7 — At Farley, Iowa: Caleb Klein had two hits and Isaac Then hit a home run with four RBIs, but the Bobcats allowed six runs in the top of the sixth inning in a loss to the Trojans. The second game of the doubleheader was called off due to weather.
Linn-Mar 5, Dubuque Senior 3 — At Senior: Bode Nagelmaker had three hits and Jared Ostwinkle, Jonathan Wille and Ray Schlosser added two each, but the Rams suffered a tight loss.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8, Dubuque Wahlert 6 — At Petrakis Park: The Golden Eagles dropped their regular-season finale, with the nightcap being called due to weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.