HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Cael Luzum walked the very first batter he faced, but he didn’t give up much of anything else in eight dominant innings Friday night.
The right-hander struck out 13, issued just the one walk and allowed two hits in eight innings to lead Rickardsville to an 8-0 victory over Cascade in the championship game of the Holy Cross semi-pro baseball tournament. He threw 113 pitches.
“It was just a matter of mixing things up and working backwards,” said Luzum, the tournament MVP. “That’s one of the things I learned growing up. Getting that first-pitch strike is always a big thing, and locating my fastball off my breaking ball has always been my M.O.
“I didn’t get much of a chance to throw this spring, but now that it’s warming up and my arm is feeling pretty good, hopefully, I can have a few more outings like this.”
Luzum led Upper Iowa University with a .348 batting average while starting 39 games in right field as a freshman this spring. The Decorah, Iowa, native also made five pitching appearances for the Peacocks. A longtime friend of Rickardsville’s Sam Vorwald, he plans to play with the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League team when it doesn’t interfere with his helping out with the varsity high school team in his hometown.
Rickardsville finished under .500 in each of the past two seasons, the only losing seasons in the past 30.
“We really needed something like this after the last two years,” said first baseman Joey Lehmann. “It’s such a great group of guys, which makes it so much more fun.”
Rickardsville opened the scoring with an unearned run in the top of the second. Travis Lyons reached on a one-out hit batsman, stole second and eventually scored on Derek Hardin’s fielder’s choice.
Hunter Hicks and Layne Boyer led off the top of the third with singles, and Zach McCoy delivered a deep one-out sacrifice fly to centerfield to double Rickardsville’s lead. The A’s doubled the lead again in the third, when Lehmann walked, Hardin reached on an error and Hicks lined a two-out, two-run single to left field to make it 4-0.
“We’re going to rely on our pitching to win, but tonight we came through in those situations when we had guys in scoring position and needed the big hit,” said Hicks, who plays at the University of Dubuque. “We didn’t have many hits tonight, but we capitalized when we needed to.”
Both teams finished with four hits.
Cascade’s best scoring opportunity came in the third when Gregory Bennett laced a two-out single, and Connor Grant reached on an error. But Luzum ended the threat by getting Austin Gehl to line out to the mound.
Rickardsville made it 8-0 with a four-run sixth. Jeff Steele drew a bases-loaded walk for the first run, and Travis Lyons ripped a two-run single up the middle that skipped past the centerfielder to allow an extra run to score.
In the third-place game, Nicholas Kluesner delivered an RBI single in the top of the eighth to lift East Dubuque to a 2-1 victory over the Dubuque Packers. East Dubuque’s Ben Kettering and Dubuque’s Jakob Kirman both went the distance and combined to allow just one walk.
