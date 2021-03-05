Tim King hit the reset button on the Dubuque Saints’ season at precisely the right time.
And they’ve been on a roll ever since.
Following a three-game losing streak in early February, the Saints went 6-0-1 down the stretch to finish 22-4-2 and earn the No. 2 seed for this weekend’s Midwest High School Hockey League tournament in Ames, Iowa. Dubuque also finished with the best record among the Iowa teams and will represent the state next month at USA Hockey’s national high school tournament in Omaha, Neb.
Dubuque opens with Mason City (11-17-1) at 4:20 p.m. today in the quarterfinals.
“Those losses came during the real grind of the season when we were a little nicked up, and we just needed to reset our minds on what’s important and why we’re here,” said King, the Saints’ first-year head coach. “It never was about individual accolades. The goal was to win a championship all along, and you’re not going to do that as a group of individuals.
“It’s helped that we’re back to being healthy, too, but since we’ve refocused, our forwards, defensemen and goaltending have all been stellar these last seven games. When we play as a team, we move the puck and we defend as well as we forecheck, we’re really hard to beat.”
Dubuque’s late-season run included dominant victories over Lincoln and Cedar Rapids and nail-biters against Waterloo and Sioux City. In Friday’s high stakes regular-season finale in Waterloo, the Saints squeaked out a 1-0 decision to claim the No. 2 seed and the berth at nationals while ending the Warriors’ 11-game winning streak.
“That gave us a lot of confidence and a lot of momentum going into this weekend,” said senior Dane Schope, who ranks seventh in the league with 29 goals and 45 points in 27 games. “It’s pretty cool to know we’re already going to nationals, which would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it proved to us that we can beat Waterloo if we see them in the semifinals this weekend.
“It’s nice to be the No. 2 seed at state. Looking at our bracket, there are a lot of teams we’ve already beaten. Obviously, you can’t overlook anybody at this point in the season, but we feel pretty confident that we can do pretty well this weekend.”
Dubuque, which owns the league’s longest active winning streak at three games, allowed just 53 goals this season to lead the 12-team MHSHL. The Saints scored 115 times to rank third.
Dubuque’s Blake Bechen finished second on the league scoring chart with 20 goals and 65 points in 28 games, while Blake Bakey tied for 13th with 13 goals and 34 points in 24 games. The Des Moines Oak Leafs’ Marcus Miller won the scoring crown with 33 goals and 75 points in 29 games.
Dubuque’s Isaac Tillman ranked among the league’s best goaltenders in several categories while going 14-5-2 with a 1.73 goals against average and .913 save percentage.
But the key has been contributions up and down the line chart.
“We’re feeling pretty good right now,” Dubuque senior Drew Zillig said. “That last game against Waterloo brought out confidence and our momentum up, so we feel like we have a pretty good shot at it, but we know we’re going to have to play our best game, no matter who we face.
“It was important to get that first-round bye, but we’re going to be facing a team that already has a game under its belt at state. We’ll be a little fresher than them, but we can’t get overconfident and have to be ready to play right away.”
Mason City defeated Quad City, 5-3 with an empty net goal, in Thursday’s first play-in game. Dubuque swept the Mohawks, 6-3 and 6-1, on Jan. 9-10 at Mystique Community Ice Center in the teams’ only regular-season meetings.
Dubuque’s junior varsity team also qualified for state. The sixth-seeded Saints will face No. 3 Lincoln at 9:35 a.m. today in the first round.