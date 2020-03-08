The River Ridge girls basketball team came up one step short of reaching the Wisconsin Division 5 state tournament on Saturday.
Bangor earned a spot in this week’s final four in Green Bay with a 62-54 victory. The Cardinals (25-1) will be playing at state for the third time in four seasons, while River Ridge bowed out at 23-3
Bangor went on a 20-7 run to start the second half and overcome a 29-26 deficit at the intermission. Karsen Kershner scored 10 of her 16 points in the second half and finished with 17 rebounds. Haley Jones led the Cardinals with 19 points.
Skylar White finished with a game-high 27 points for River Ridge.