There are two trains of thought coming out of Dubuque Hempstead’s loss to Cedar Falls on Tuesday night.
With the Class 4A postseason around the corner next week, on one hand the Mustangs should forget the heartbreaking loss and look forward.
Tuck it away and move on.
The other route is remembering every little detail, every misstep, and letting it drive the players as motivation on their journey to reach Wells Fargo Arena.
The 4A No. 6-ranked Mustangs were within reach of taking down top-ranked and unbeaten Cedar Falls at Moody Gymnasium, but early foul trouble for Michael Duax ultimately kept the star player off the floor far too long, and crucial misses in the final minutes proved costly in a 58-52 loss to the Tigers.
“All in all, we’ve got to learn from this,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “This makes us better. We dealt with adversity there in the first half with some foul trouble, and I’m just super proud of our guys. The guys came out and were fighting.
“The attitude and effort is what it needed to be to get a win. We just weren’t as clean as we needed to be down the stretch.”
Jamari Smith scored 19 points to lead the Mustangs (14-4, 10-2 Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division), while Duax finished with 16 and Cameron Fens had 11. Landon Wolf scored a game-high 26 points for the Tigers (16-0, 9-0 MVC Mississippi Division) in a battle between the top two teams in the league that lived up to the hype.
“We could have had more transition points and more stops on the defensive end,” Smith said. “We should have got out on shooters, boxed out and limited their offensive rebounds. We just didn’t finish that. It was a good game, we fought, but it just came down to the winning plays that we’ve got to make.”
Duax picked up his third foul and sat out the final 3½ minutes of the second quarter, then was tagged for his fourth foul just 53 seconds into the third quarter. He didn’t return until the 7:06 mark of the fourth and played the rest of the way.
“We have guys who can step up and fill those shoes,” Deutsch said. “It’s just hard, obviously, to replace that scoring output. He’s a great player and we’re not the same when he’s not on the floor.”
Duax scored Hempstead’s first 10 points, as a pair of 3-pointers gave the Mustangs an early 10-4 advantage. The Tigers responded with a 7-0 run to retake the lead before Fens converted a tough basket and the foul with 1.5 seconds left to stake Hempstead to a 13-11 lead to close the first quarter.
The second quarter belonged to Cedar Falls, as Wolf took over to score 11 points in the frame. The 6-foot-5 guard — who, like Duax, will be playing at Northern Iowa next season — hit consecutive treys, then scored an and-1 as the Tigers opened the quarter on an 11-0 run for a 22-13 lead. Fens scored on a putback to cut the deficit to 24-21, but Cedar Falls closed on an 8-2 run to hold a 32-23 lead the half.
With Duax quickly going to the bench, Smith caught fire in the third quarter. The senior guard shot 4 of 6 from the field and made all four free-throw attempts in a 14-point quarter that sparked a 20-15 Hempstead run and pulled the Mustangs within 47-43 heading to the fourth.
“Jamari really picked up the slack,” Deutsch said. “He really came out and played hard. Nate Kaesbauer gave us some good minutes off the bench, too. Jamari got in rhythm and saw the ball go in the basket. He had confidence and really kept it going for us in the third quarter. His attitude and effort really showed.”
Kellen Strohmeyer drilled a trey to pull within 47-46 with 6:38 to play, but the Mustangs could never retake the lead. Wolf answered with a 3, then Trey Campbell scored inside. Strohmeyer banked-in a triple to make it 56-51 with 3:45 remaining, but at that point the Mustangs just couldn’t get out of their own way.
In the bonus for 1-and-1 free-throw attempts, Smith made 1 of 2 to cut the deficit to 56-52. At the 2:32 mark, Fens missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and then Duax did the same at the 1:41 mark. Smith managed to grab a steal on an inbounds play and get it to Duax, who missed a contested layup.
That’s seven points left on the table facing a four-point deficit. Wolf made a pair at the line in the final seconds to represent the final margin.
“Work harder and make sure the scouting is right,” Smith said. “When it comes down to it, we just need to execute.”