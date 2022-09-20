Hall of Fame Inductions Baseball

Hall of Fame inductee Tony Oliva greets the crowd during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 24 in Cooperstown, N.Y. Oliva threw out the first pitch at last week’s collegiate game at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.

 John Minchillo/The Associated Press

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — It’d been more than a quarter of a century since Tony Oliva last visited the Field of Dreams movie site to play in a celebrity ballgame.

But, as his vehicle weaved its way across county roads surrounded by cornfields outside of rural Dyersville on Friday afternoon, the 84-year-old Minnesota Twins legend didn’t need GPS to find the white farmhouse and baseball diamond on Lansing Road.

