DYERSVILLE, Iowa — It’d been more than a quarter of a century since Tony Oliva last visited the Field of Dreams movie site to play in a celebrity ballgame.
But, as his vehicle weaved its way across county roads surrounded by cornfields outside of rural Dyersville on Friday afternoon, the 84-year-old Minnesota Twins legend didn’t need GPS to find the white farmhouse and baseball diamond on Lansing Road.
“Tony O” felt right at home.
“I have a lot of really good memories here, and I have a lot of pictures at my house of when I had the chance to play here a couple of times many, many years ago,” said Oliva, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Luther College and Briar Cliff University played the first collegiate baseball game on the movie site on Friday. “I got to go inside the corn, and I even hit a home run here. It was a very special experience, and I had a lot of fun.
“It feels good to be back. This is such a special place, and that’s why you see so many people here today. I think it’s great that the college teams have a chance to play here, and the pro teams played here. I hope they do this every year, so more people have a chance to come here and experience the Field of Dreams.”
It’s been a special year for Oliva.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame enshrined him in Cooperstown on July 24 alongside longtime Twins teammate Jim Kaat and Oliva’s childhood idol, former Chicago White Sox star Minnie Minoso. The class also included Bud Fowler, David Ortiz, Buck O’Neil and Gil Hodges.
“I know I’ve been waiting a long time, but it’s never too late,” Oliva said. “I was lucky to get into the Hall of Fame, and I think it made a lot of people happy. When I see a lot of people come up to me to congratulate me for being in the Hall of Fame, that makes me happy.”
Oliva made his Major League Baseball debut as a right fielder in 1962 and played all 15 years of his career with the Twins organization. After playing a total of 16 games in his first two seasons, Oliva became a near-unanimous selection for the American League Rookie of the Year award in 1964, when he led the league with 217 hits, 274 total bases, a .324 batting average, 43 doubles and 109 runs.
He received 19 of the 20 first-place rookie of the year votes and finished fourth in the MVP voting after becoming the first player to be named the Rookie of the Year and win the AL batting title in the same season. He made the All-Star team in each of his first eight seasons in the big leagues and finished in the top-20 of MVP voting each year, including two second-place finishes in 1965 and 1970.
Oliva won a Gold Glove Award in 1966, led the American League in hits five different times and posted the best AL batting average three times. He finished his career with 1,917 hits, a .304 batting average, 329 doubles, 220 home runs, 870 runs and 947 RBIs.
Oliva wrapped up his career in 1976 as a designated hitter after a series of knee injuries and later served the Twins as a coach and ambassador. The club retired his No. 6 in 1991.
A native of Pinar del Rio, Cuba, Oliva credited Minoso for helping pave the way for Latin American ballplayers to play Major League Baseball. Minoso, affectionately known as the Cuban Comet and Mr. White Sox, endured racism, much like Jackie Robinson, after reaching the big leagues in 1949.
Minoso became the first Afro-Latino in Major League Baseball and the first Black to play for the White Sox. In 1951, he made history as one of the first Latin Americans selected to the All-Star Game.
Minoso passed away in 2015 at the age of 91.
“About eight or 10 years ago, I congratulated him because I really thought he was going into the Hall of Fame, but it never happened,” Oliva said. “He deserved to go into the Hall of Fame a long time ago. It was special to go into the Hall of Fame at the same time as him, but I just wish he would have been alive and here with me when he went in.
“We had great ballplayers in Cuba, but Minnie was special. He showed what kind of great ballplayer he was every time he stepped across those white lines. It was all business, and no one could intimidate him. He wanted to do the best for the fans, the best for the team and the best for himself. You don’t just play the game for you, you play for the fans and you play to win. He gave 100% every time he had the chance to play the game.”
