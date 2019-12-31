The winter break doesn’t seem to have slowed the Clarke women’s basketball team. Western Dubuque grad Morgan Pitz pulled down 10 rebounds with 12 points as the Pride defeated St. Ambrose, 65-60, in their return from break on Monday in Davenport, Iowa.
Makenna Haase scored 14 points and Tina Ubl and Giana Michels added 12 apiece for Clarke (11-3).
UC-Santa Cruz 80, Dubuque 54 — At Santa Cruz, Calif.: Jaden Kelley scored 10 points in the Spartans’ loss.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Loras 91, MacMurray 79 — At Jacksonville, Ill.: Rowan McGowen scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Duhawks (10-2) to victory.
Hanover 65, Dubuque 57 — At Wheaton, Ill.: Mitch Burger scored 16 points but the Spartans let a halftime lead slip away.